Six killed, 55 rescued after boat carrying migrants capsizes in Channel

Six people died and 55 others were rescued when a boat filled with migrants and moving towards Britain sank in the Channel early on Saturday, said French maritime officials, as a search and rescue operation continued to find those still missing.



French coastal authority's spokeswoman Premar said that around five to 10 passengers are still missing and they have managed to rescue 55 people. The authorities said that four French ships and a helicopter along with two British vessels were taking part in a rescue effort off Sangatte in northern France, adding that the British vessels rescued few survivors.



Mayor of Teteghem Franck Dhersin said a vast rescue operation started at around 6 am (5 am BST) as multiple boats tried to cross Channel at the same time.

“Several of the boats were facing serious difficulties. Near Sangatte they unfortunately found dead bodies,” he said. HM Coastguard stated that they were assisting French authorities Gris-Nez in their search and rescue operation.



“Dover RNLI lifeboat has been sent as part of that assistance with Folkestone and Langdon Bay coastguard rescue teams. South East Coast ambulance has also been sent. HM Coastguard will continue to work with search and rescue partners to respond to those in distress around the seas and coastal areas of the UK,” HM Coastguard said.



Volunteer Anne Thorel, who was on one of the rescue boats, speaking to The Guardian said, “We saved 54 people, including one woman. There were too many of them on the boat.”

UK, France react to the tragic incident

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said that Junior Maritime Affairs Minister Herve Berville has headed to Calais, which is near the place where one of the boats capsized. “My thoughts are with the victims,” she wrote on messaging platform X.

Meanwhile, Home Secretary of the United Kingdom Suella Braverman, after heading a meeting with Border Force Officials who were engaging in the rescue operation, wrote on X, “My thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the tragic loss of life in the Channel today. This morning I spoke with our Border Force teams who have been supporting the French authorities in response to this incident.”

A UK government spokesperson also stated, “We are aware of an incident in the Channel. HM Coastguard are working on a co-ordinated response and further information will be provided in due course.”

(With inputs from agencies)

