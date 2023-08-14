TV crew following Oprah Winfrey stopped from entering shelter housing Maui wildfire survivors

A heartwarming visit by media icon Oprah Winfrey to comfort survivors of the devastating Maui wildfires took an unexpected turn on Sunday, as a camera crew accompanying her was turned away at the entrance of a shelter due to a no-media policy in place.

Despite this setback, Winfrey's compassionate gesture managed to uplift the spirits of Maui residents at the War Memorial Complex, though away from the cameras that have been capturing her previous visits.

The renowned television host and media mogul, who spends part of her time on the Hawaiian island, has been a steady presence throughout the ongoing crisis, offering solace and support to those affected by the catastrophic fires that have left a trail of destruction.

To honour the shelter's no-media policy, Winfrey left her camera crew outside, allowing her to connect with survivors on a more personal level.

The County of Maui issued a statement expressing gratitude for Winfrey's understanding and cooperation.

In a Facebook post, the County of Maui wrote, "Oprah was able to visit our shelter and we thank her for instructing media journalists and camera crews to remain outside. Her visit inside the shelter today was truly heartwarming, and we appreciate her understanding of our policy of having no camera crews or reporters accompanying dignitaries and celebrities in our emergency shelters."

The statement came after the local Star Advertiser News reported that Winfrey and a CBS crew were denied entry due to the media prohibition.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Winfrey gave an interview to BBC from inside the shelter and shared her thoughts on lending a helping hand to the affected residents.

"It’s a little overwhelming, you know. But I’m really so pleased to have so many people, you know, supporting, and people are just bringing what they can and doing what they can," she told the publication. Read more here!

