‘You are a magnet’: Priyanka Chopra pens a heartwarming note for husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the celebrity couples who never miss out on a single chance to express their love for each other publicly. Chopra and her little angel Malti Marie Chopra Jonas became the biggest cheerleaders for her husband Nick Jonas in the first concert of the Jonas Brothers' THE TOUR, which kicked off on August 12 from Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York City.

A few hours after a video of Priyanka getting emotional at the Jonas Brothers concert went viral, the actress took to her Instagram handle and penned a long note dedicated to her husband.

Along with the heartwarming message, Priyanka shared a carousel of pictures that showed the couple posing before the concert. Priyanka, as always, looked dashing in the black glittery outfit that featured a checkered black and white tube top, which she paired with a smart black coat and velvet skirt. Meanwhile, Nick was looking smart in his all-white attire.

Priyanka heaped praise on her husband and wrote, ''You are a magnet @nickjonas MM and I are so lucky to have you❤️ Congratulations on the start of an incredible tour. ''

She also went on to praise the Jonas Brothers group and wrote, ''You’re all in for a huge ride! Let’s gooooo! Great job JB team the Band, the crew. The show was seamless and awe-inspiring. Round 2 tonight! ❤️🙏🏽👏💪🏽''

Priyanka getting emotional -

A video of Priyanka has gone viral from the concert. In the short, the Citadel star can be seen getting emotional while watching Nick perform on stage.

📹| Ela toda animadinha dançando 🥹.



Sophie Turner com Olivia DeJonge, Priyanka Chopra e Danielle Jonas durante o show de hoje (12) dos Jonas Brothers, em Nova York. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/U1TU4zKmvu — Sophie Turner Brasil • Fan Site (@STurnerBrasil) August 13, 2023 ×

The Jonas Brothers Tour -

The Jonas brothers kicked off their tour, aka The Tour, in New York City and will go on to play in more than 90 concerts across 20 countries. The world tour will end on June 20, 2024, in Belfast, Ireland.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE