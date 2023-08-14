Shabana Azmi hoists the tri-colour in Melbourne ahead of Indian Independence Day

Shabana Azmi, a beacon of cinematic brilliance and cultural significance, illuminated the Australian soil with the tri-colour symbolic of India's rich heritage. The occasion was the prestigious The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023, where the iconic actress hosted the flag-hoisting ceremony.

Shabana Azmi, a globally acclaimed artist, has not only etched her name in Indian cinema but also transcended borders, capturing the hearts of audiences across continents.

Shabana Azmi is set to dazzle the screen in R Balki's highly anticipated film Ghoomer which made its world premiere at the festival. As the tricolor fluttered against the Melbourne skyline, the shared emotions of patriotism and unity resonated strongly with attendees.

Commenting on the ceremony, Shabana Azmi said, "To be having this honour to hoist the Indian flag, the flag that I’m so proud of, the flag all of us present today are proud of in Melbourne is an honour I never believed I could have. I would like to reiterate that we are here to celebrate Indian cinema in Melbourne, and I truly believe that art knows no boundaries and cinema can be an instrument for social change”