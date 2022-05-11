Top 10 news: Russia halts gas supply, Indian star clarifies his Bollywood remark and more

Amid the war in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine troops were pushing back Russian troops from Kharkiv. Meanwhile, Ukraine has alleged that Russia had stopped gas supply through a key hub amid fears of an energy crisis in Europe. In other news, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has indicated that general elections would likely happen before November.

Ukraine pushing back Russians from Kharkiv: Zelensky

Ukraine's defence ministry said Russian troops continue to push ahead even as the Kharkiv government said key villages around the city have been liberated. Russia had declared earlier that it would concentrate its forces in the eastern region even as US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said President Putin's focus on the Donbas was "only a temporary shift".

Pakistan general elections may take place before November: Minister Asif

The current Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, will remain in office till November 29 this year, when his second three-year tenure will end. Gen Bajwa was given an extension by the previous Imran Khan government in 2019.

Russia has turned off gas supply in transit points, says Ukraine

The man who was above 50 was reported with the virus in late March as laboratory tests confirmed the presence of the virus. The man was hospitalised after the tick bite was discovered and recovered later.

Virat Kohli opens up on his poor run of form in IPL 2022

The cricketing fraternity has been shocked by Virat Kohli's run in IPL 2022. After he had relinquished Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) captaincy last year, many expected the 33-year-old right-hander to come out all guns blazing in IPL 2022 with no additional pressure on his shoulders.

LIVE | Sri Lanka crisis: Economy will collapse, warns central bank chief

Sri Lanka's central bank chief warned that the country's economy could collapse if a new government is not appointed urgently. His comments come in the wake of large-scale violence across the crisis-hit country following the resgination of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Hurriyat leader and 7 others charged with selling Pak MBBS seats in Kashmir

Some national political party leaders in the Kashmir Valley have welcomed the framing of charges against eight accused, including a Hurriyat leader, in selling MBBS seats in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Indian Supreme Court pauses colonial-era sedition law temporarily

Putting on hold the sedition law, the Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the registration of FIRs, ongoing probes and coercive measures on the matter across the country until an "appropriate forum" of the government re-examines the colonial-era penal law.

Top US spy warns China wants to gain military control of Taiwan

Avril Haines, Director of US National Intelligence, has said that China is "working hard" to eventually exert influence over Taiwan's military.

Mahesh Babu clarifies his 'Bollywood can't afford' comment: Always wanted to do Telugu films

South Indian actor Mahesh Babu, a superstar in Telugu cinema, created a stir earlier this week for his remarks on why he had not made his foray into Bollywood films so far.

On getting caught, lawmaker apologises for logging into parliamentary session from toilet stall in Canada

In life, some choices can bring a lot of regret. This holds true for a Canadian lawmaker, who logged into a closed parliamentary session from a toilet stall. After being caught in the act, Liberal party member Shafqat Ali has apologised.