LIVE Sri Lanka crisis: UN 'deeply troubled' by escalating violence

highlights

Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned amid large scale anti-government protesters with blackouts and food shortages plaguing the island nation.

The authorities deployed police to enforce a curfew after five people were killed as violence flared up amid Rajapak's resignation. Sri Lanka has been hit by a deep economic crisis which started during the pandemic as foreign remittances dried up. The country had declared last month that it would be defaulting on its $51 billion foreign debts as the IMF stepped in.

The country has witnessed large scale anti-government protests for months as demonstrators called for PM Rajapaksa's resignation. As tempers flared protesters tried to force their way into Colombo's "Temple Trees" residence and then attempted to storm the main two-storey building where Rajapaksa was holed up as armed troops evacuated the ex-Sri Lankan prime minister.

Follow WION for all updates as the Sri Lankan crisis unfolds post-Mahinda Rajapaksa.