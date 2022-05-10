LIVE Sri Lanka crisis: UN 'deeply troubled' by escalating violence

UN condemns escalating violence in Sri Lanka Photograph: AFP
Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned amid large scale anti-government protesters with blackouts and food shortages plaguing the island nation.
The authorities deployed police to enforce a curfew after five people were killed as violence flared up amid Rajapak's resignation. Sri Lanka has been hit by a deep economic crisis which started during the pandemic as foreign remittances dried up. The country had declared last month that it would be defaulting on its $51 billion foreign debts as the IMF stepped in.
The country has witnessed large scale anti-government protests for months as demonstrators called for PM Rajapaksa's resignation. As tempers flared protesters tried to force their way into Colombo's "Temple Trees" residence and then attempted to storm the main two-storey building where Rajapaksa was holed up as armed troops evacuated the ex-Sri Lankan prime minister.
May 10, 2022, 03:58 PM
UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said: "I am deeply troubled by the escalation of violence in Sri Lanka after supporters of the prime minister attacked peaceful protesters in Colombo yesterday May 9 and the subsequent mob violence against members of the ruling party."
May 10, 2022, 03:53 PM
Sri Lanka enforces curfew after 5 killed in violence
Sri Lanka deployed thousands of troops and police on Tuesday to enforce a curfew after five people were killed in the worst violence in weeks of protests over an unprecedented economic crisis.
May 10, 2022, 03:49 PM
Rajapaksa's residence set on fire, nationwide curfew imposed
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's home in Kurunegala, in the country's northwestern area, was set on fire just hours after he submitted his resignation.
Increased civic unrest and a crippling economic crisis are currently plaguing the country.