In Pics: Sri Lanka enforces curfew after 5 killed in violence

Updated: May 10, 2022, 12:10 PM(IST)

Sri Lanka deployed thousands of troops and police on Tuesday to enforce a curfew after five people were killed in the worst violence in weeks of protests over an unprecedented economic crisis. (Text: AFP)

Worst economic crisis since 1948

The Rajapaksa clan's hold on power has been shaken by months of blackouts and shortages in Sri Lanka, the worst economic crisis since it became independent in 1948.

The protests came after the coronavirus pandemic hammered the island's vital income from tourism and remittances, which starved the country of foreign currency needed to pay off its debt.

This forced the government to ban many imports, leading to severe shortages, inflation and lengthy power blackouts.

In April, Sri Lanka announced it was defaulting on its $51 billion foreign debt.

After weeks of overwhelmingly peaceful anti-government demonstrations, violence broke out on Monday when Mahinda Rajapaksa's supporters, bussed into the capital from the countryside attacked protestors with sticks and clubs.



(Photograph:AFP)