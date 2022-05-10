Sri Lanka economic crisis: Mahinda Rajapaksa's residence set on fire, nationwide curfew imposed

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's home in Kurunegala, in the country's northwestern area, was set on fire just hours after he submitted his resignation.

Increased civic unrest and a crippling economic crisis are currently plaguing the country.

Sanath Nishantha, Ramesh Pathirana, Mahipala Herath, Thissa Kuttiarachchi, and Nimal Lanza, Moratuwa Mayor Saman Lal Fernando, and MPs Sanath Nishantha, Ramesh Pathirana, Mahipala Herath, Thissa Kuttiarachchi, and Nimal Lanza many people came to the streets, including members of the Inter-University Students Federation (IUSF), and assaulted Sri Lanka's Podujana Peramuna MPs. Certain Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) offices were set on fire, according to the Daily Mirror.

Furthermore, two people were shot dead and five others were injured at the home of the Chairman of the Weeraketiya Pradeshiya Sabha, according to local authorities.

The events occur as the Prime Minister has resigned and called for the formation of an interim all-party administration to address the country's severe economic crisis.

The military has been deployed on the roads to maintain peace despite an island-wide curfew.

The developments come as anti-government protests have intensified in recent days, leading to an increase in clashes with security forces stationed at protest sites.

More than a hundred demonstrators were injured during violent clashes at the Galle Face demonstration location on Monday, triggering a countrywide curfew across the country.

