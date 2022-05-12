In Pics | Sri Lanka crisis: Rajapaksas fight for survival as situation worsens

His beloved villa has been daubed in graffiti by protesters. A museum dedicated to his father has been also ransacked. Now, former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is in hiding in a heavily fortified military base, which is protected by the armed forces.

The reversal of fortunes for the island nation's most powerful politician for decades has been giddying. A scion of the Rajapaksa family beloved by many Sri Lankans for ending a protracted civil war, the 76-year-old is now a pariah. (Text: Reuters)

