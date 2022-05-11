Categorically deny speculative reports about sending troops to Sri Lanka: India

India on Thursday dismissed speculations on sending troops to Sri Lanka.

The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka said it fully supports Sri Lanka's democracy, stability and economic recovery. The denial came after "fake and blatantly false" reports emerged following reports of Mahinda Rajapaksa and his family fleeing to India.

"The High Commission would like to categorically deny speculative reports in sections of media and social media about India sending her troops to Sri Lanka. These reports and such views are also not in keeping with the position of the Government of India," the Indian mission said.

"The spokesperson of the ministry of external affairs of India clearly stated yesterday that India is fully supportive of Sri Lanka's democracy, stability and economic recovery," it added.

The High Commission would like to categorically deny speculative reports in sections of media and social media about #India sending her troops to Sri Lanka. These reports and such views are also not in keeping with the position of

the Government of #India. (1/2) — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) May 11, 2022 ×

India's foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi added that "India will always be guided by the best interests of the people of Sri Lanka expressed through democratic processes".

At least eight people have died and over 250 wounded amid clashes between security forces and protesters even as President Gotabaya Rajapaksa urged people to stop the violence.

Sri Lanka's economy began to plunge after the pandemic two years ago as foreign remittances dried up and tourists stopped coming into the country.

Last month the government said it won't be able to pay its foreign debts as the IMF stepped in. The country has been a hit with a significant shortage of food and fuel along with high inflation as protesters hit the streets last month demanding the resignation of the current government fueling clashes with authorities.

(With inputs from Agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE