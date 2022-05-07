Top 10 news: Mysterious illness grips US, this Bollywood actor to be in 'Ms Marvel' movie and more

Russian airstrikes reportedly targeted Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region even as Sumy region's governor said air-launched Russian missiles hit two locations near the Russian border. In other news, mysterious illness grips US as five kids died and over 100 are infected.

At least 5 kids dead and over 100 infected: Mysterious illness grips US

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday said that it's probing 109 cases of severe and unexplained hepatitis in children across 25 states and territories. They believe that it may be linked to a worldwide outbreak.

Russian landing craft in Black Sea's Snake Island sunk in drone strike, claims Ukraine

Ukrainian officials said a missile hit a college in Kostiantynivka in Donetsk. Meanwhile, Ukraine claimed it destroyed a landing craft near the Black Sea's Snake Island.

Sri Lanka crisis: EU to provide funding; Bangladesh provides medical supplies

Reports said the European Union has offered humanitarian funding for essential assistance to 80,000 poor families in Sri Lanka. The funding is part of the EU's contribution to the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

Beijing starts new COVID-19 mass testing; more metro stations closed

Bejing authorities on Saturday launched another round of mass COVID-19 testing as China's capital grapples with the virus. Officials have shut more metro stations and buses even as Shanghai residents continue to remain under lockdown for over a month.

Hotel Saratoga: The 'it' place in Cuba, now in ruins

Hotel Saratoga in Cuban capital Havana was ruined in a massive blast on May 6. More than 20 people have died and many have been injured in this blast. Hotel Saratoga was the 'it' place in Havana, with A-list megastars like Beyonce and Jay-Z having been guests. The destruction of the iconic and historic hotel is surely a tragedy.

It's confirmed! Farhan Akhtar is part of Marvel's upcoming series 'Ms Marvel'

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar is all set to make his Hollywood debut. After months of rumours, it has been confirmed that Akhtar is part of Marvel's upcoming project 'Ms Marvel'. On Saturday, Akhtar shared a screengrab of a Deadline article about his big debut in the marvel world.

Is abortion legal in India? What does the law say?

With all this debate going on in the US. What about India? Is abortion legal in India? Short answer is yes, it is legal. Women can seek abortion before 24 weeks of pregnancy are complete.

Want to know best ways of flirting? This scientific study might help

This f-word is definitely not a taboo. We flirt consciously or otherwise and the eternal game goes on. Some of the best literature can be (rather unceremoniously) summed up as flirting gone on for some 500 pages.

Ukraine: Intercepted conversation reveals Russian soldiers sabotaging own tanks: Report

Russian troops in Ukraine are sabotaging own military vehicles and tanks in order to avoid fighting in war as per wiretaps intercepted by Security Service of Ukraine (SBU.

Meet this Ukrainian professor who gives lessons from front lines while battling Russians

Fedir Shandor has become a sort of an internet celebrity ever since his photo of giving lessons online while being deployed on the battlefield went viral. Like many civilians, Shandor joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion that began on February 24.