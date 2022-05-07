Russian landing craft in Black Sea's Snake Island sunk in drone strike, claims Ukraine

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos. WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos and videos shared on social media.

Russian airstrikes reportedly targeted Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region even as Sumy region's governor said air-launched Russian missiles hit two locations near the Russian border.

Ukrainian officials said a missile hit a college in Kostiantynivka in Donetsk. Meanwhile, Ukraine claimed it destroyed a landing craft near the Black Sea's Snake Island.

Also Read in Pics: Russia's 'simulated' nuclear missile strikes & Il-80 Doomsday plane

Ukraine's defence ministry released footage reportedly showing drone strikes on a Russian landing craft vessel on Snake Island. It showed another drone attack on a building. The video footage was released by Ukraine's ground forces.

However, it is unclear when the strike took place. Ukraine said it was a Russian Serna-class landing boat.

Watch: What happened on February 24 in Kyiv?

"The traditional parade of the Russian Black Sea fleet on May 9 this year will be held near Snake Island -- at the bottom of the sea," Ukraine's defence ministry said. The Russian defence ministry however hasn't confirmed the strikes so far.

Russia is due to showcase its military weapons during the May 9 celebrations in Moscow to mark its victory over Nazi Germany during World War II.

(With inputs from Agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE