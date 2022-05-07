Russia's 'simulated' nuclear missile strikes & Il-80 Doomsday plane

Updated: May 07, 2022, 04:09 PM(IST)

During the war games in the enclave on the Baltic Sea, Russia practised simulated "electronic launches" of nuclear-capable Iskander mobile ballistic missile systems.

Nuclear-capable missile strikes

As Russia on Saturday held its final rehearsal for an annual parade marking the Soviet victory in World War II, where its military might will be showcased amid Moscow's campaign in Ukraine, the authorities said said its forces had practised simulated nuclear-capable missile strikes in the western enclave of Kaliningrad, amid Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine.

To mark the 77th anniversary since victory in what Russia calls the Great Patriotic War, thousands of soldiers will march across the Red Square in Moscow followed by tanks, armoured vehicles and missile launchers.

However, it is the sudden announcement of the "simulated attacks" which caught eveyrone's attention. Since sending troops into Ukraine on February 24, Russia has said it is carrying out a "special military operation".

(Photograph:AFP)