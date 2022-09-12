Top 10 news: Musk blames Russia-Ukraine war for Twitter buyout delay, India's T20 World Cup squad and more

Citing concerns over "World War III", Tesla CEO Elon Musk blamed the Russia-Ukraine conflict for delaying Twitter's buyout deal worth $44 billion. In other news, King Charles the Third on Monday (September 12) addressed the British parliament for the first time as monarch. Meanwhile, an Indian court admitted the plea of the five Hindu women seeking the right to worship inside the city's Gyanvapi mosque.

Elon Musk blames Russia-Ukraine conflict for delaying Twitter's buyout deal

Highlighting that the purchase wouldn't "make sense" if a third world war were imminent, the billionaire had allegedly said it'd be wise to "slow down" his Twitter acquisition.

King Charles III makes first address to British parliament

In his speech, King Charles vowed to follow the "example of selfless duty" set by his "darling late mother". Charles immediately became British monarch after his mother Queen Elizabeth the Second passed away on Thursday.

Gyanvapi Mosque case verdict: Indian court admits Hindu petitioners' plea seeking right to worship

The district order ruled that the suit filed by the Hindu Worshippers is not barred by The Places of Worship Act or the Waqf Act. The Varanasi court will now further hear the suit of the Hindu worshippers.

Iran reaffirms 'readiness' to cooperate with the UN nuclear watchdog

After the agency said in a report it "cannot assure" the peaceful nature of Tehran's nuclear programme, Iran reaffirmed Monday its "readiness" to cooperate with the UN nuclear watchdog.

Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel return as India announce 15-man squad for T20 World Cup 2022

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday (September 12) announced India's 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup 2022. There are no major surprises in the squad as fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel have returned after recovering well from their respective injuries.

Economic experts fear Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will further damage the UK's economy

Experts have attributed the June dip to a public holiday for Queen's platinum jubilee, which marked her 70 years on the throne. Now another public holiday is scheduled next week for her funeral.

China censuring people’s pleas on social media amid food & medicine shortage

Chinese people under lockdown complaining about food and medicine shortages have prompted the authorities to censure their desperate pleas on social media platforms as the country’s draconian ‘zero-Covid’ police takes a toll.

21st century and yet 50 million people across the world are still bound in 'modern slavery': UN

lavery is a scourge in human history, where people were held by someone else or treated as their property without the privileges of a "free person". Surely this menace doesn't exist in the modern world, does it? According to the United Nations, it does and it is called "modern slavery".

Imran Khan meeting with former CIA analyst raises eyebrows

After blaming a US-led conspiracy for the change in regime, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has met former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) analyst and lobbyist Robin Raphel, according to media reports.

Japan moves towards low- and non-alcoholic drinks amidst massive demand

It is a popular conception that alcoholic drinks are extremely popular among the youth in any country, but Japan seems to be slowly changing the trend. In the past few years, the popularity of low and non-alcoholic drinks has surged massively in the country.