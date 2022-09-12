Iran reaffirms 'readiness' to cooperate with the UN nuclear watchdog

After the agency said in a report it "cannot assure" the peaceful nature of Tehran's nuclear programme, Iran reaffirmed Monday its "readiness" to cooperate with the UN nuclear watchdog.

Further complicating diplomatic efforts to revive a landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major powers, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said it was "not in a position to provide assurance that Iran's nuclear programme is exclusively peaceful".

Pointing to the agency's "obligations," Tehran declared its "readiness to continue constructive cooperation with the IAEA".

Following a resolution criticising Iran at a meeting of the IAEA's board of governors, the UN nuclear watchdog has been pressing Iran for answers on the previous presence of traces of nuclear material at three undeclared sites.

In response, Iran disconnected 27 cameras allowing the agency to monitor some of its nuclear activities after consistent denial of seeking nuclear weapons.

Warning of ''unconstructive results'' for any action against Iran, foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani demanded that the IAEA's probe be concluded as part of any deal.

Reimposing biting economic sanctions that prompted Iran to begin rolling back on its own commitments, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the deal in 2018 under then-president Donald Trump.

Expressing doubt over Iran's sincerity regarding the 2015 nuclear deal, the UK, France and Germany said Tehran's actions ''jeopardise prospects of restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.''

Slamming the "very untimely" comments made by the European powers, Russia's envoy dismissed the perceived blockage as something that "was not a serious obstacle".

(With inputs from agencies)

