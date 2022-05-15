Top 10 news: Finland seeks NATO seat, Modi & others hail India's Thomas cup win and more

Finland's President Sauli Niinisto declared on Sunday that his country will apply for NATO membership. Meanwhile, NATO chief Stoltenberg has expressed confidence in Ukraine's abilities to thwart the Russian aggression and win the war. In other news, US Congress is all set to hold an open hearing to discuss about UFOs.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Will apply for NATO membership, says Finland's President

The move comes as foreign ministers from Finland and Sweden joined in talks with their counterparts on the defence alliance in Berlin. Turkey President Erdogan had earlier expressed his opposition to Finland joining NATO however it signalled its readiness to talk to resolve the issue.

Ukraine can win this war, aggression does not pay, says NATO chief Stoltenberg

As Finland announced it was willing to join NATO, the head of the European military alliance Jens Stoltenberg said "Ukraine can win this war. Ukrainians are bravely defending their homeland."

2 Sikh men shot dead in Pakistan, hate crime suspected

Two men from the minority Sikh community were shot down by unidentified assailants on early Sunday morning in Pakistan’s Peshawar city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

No way Elon Musk is going to buy Twitter, says Trump

As SpaceX chief Elon Musk put the Twitter deal on hold temporarily, former US President Donald Trump said the tech billionaire won't buy the social networking site at a "ridiculous price".

Tonga volcanic eruption caused biggest explosion since 1883

According to scientists, the Tonga volcano eruption which took place in January this year was the strongest in the last 140 years. The biggest volcano eruption to take place earlier was in 1883 when the Krakatau eruption occurred.

Is there a UFO or not? The mystery is set to be revealed at Tuesday’s US Congress hearing

The hearing will stream live starting at 9 am EST (6.30 pm IST) and it will be followed by a closed, classified hearing on the Pentagon program, known as the Airborne Object Identification and Management Synchronization Group.

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari announces miscarriage, says 'We have lost our miracle baby'

Spears who was expecting her third child with fiance Sam Asghari, has suffered a miscarriage. Taking to her Instagram account, the couple shared the heartbreaking news in a joint statement noting that they had lost their miracle baby.

'Entire nation is elated': PM Modi, Kohli & others hail India's Thomas Cup win

It was a historic moment for Indian men’s badminton team as they claimed their first ever Thomas Cup title in 73 years after beating Indonesia 3-0 on Sunday. Lakshya Sen and the pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won their respective matches before the veteran Kidambi Srikanth defeated Jonatan Christie in the third match to seal a memorable win for the Indian contingent.

Top five records held by Australian cricket great Andrew Symonds

Former Australia cricketer Andrew Symonds passed away on Saturday (May 14) after a tragic car crash. Regarded as one of the finest all-rounders to have played for Australia, Symonds was known for his hard-hitting batting and handy bowling.

Twitter algorithm is 'manipulating users', says Elon Musk

Billionaire Elon Musk said on Sunday that social media giant Twitter's alogorithm may be manipulating users of the platform. He has also suggested a solution for this. Musk, in a series of tweets, mentioned that it is very important to fix the Twitter feed and shared how it can be done.