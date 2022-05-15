Will apply for NATO membership, says Finland's President

Finland's President Sauli Niinisto declared on Sunday that his country will apply for NATO membership.

The president said the decision was taken after both his office and the government's foreign policy committee including the country's parliament agreed that Finland should join the European military alliance.

"This is a historic day. A new era is opening," President Sauli Niinisto said.

The move comes as foreign ministers from Finland and Sweden joined in talks with their counterparts on the defence alliance in Berlin. Turkey President Erdogan had earlier expressed his opposition to Finland joining NATO however it signalled its readiness to talk to resolve the issue.

After Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his "special military operation" to invade Ukraine, Finland and Sweden had escalated efforts to join NATO to thwart possible Russian aggression.

