Britney Spears, Sam Asghari announces miscarriage, says 'We have lost our miracle baby'

Britney Spears has lost her baby.



Spears who was expecting her third child with fiance Sam Asghari, has suffered a miscarriage.



Taking to her Instagram account, the couple shared the heartbreaking news in a joint statement noting that they had lost their miracle baby.



''It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,'' their message reads.



''This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along. However, we were overly excited to share the good news.''

The couple further asked for 'privacy' during the difficult time, “We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family,” the statement continued. “We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.”



''We are grateful for what we have in the process of expanding our beautiful family 💝 Thank you for your support,'' they concluded the message.



On April 11, Spears, 40, announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post. ''I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ … I thought “Geez … what happened to my stomach ???” My husband said, “No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!” So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby 👶🏼 … 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant 🤰🏼🙈🙈🙈 It’s growing !!!'' her post reads.



Spears is also a mommy of two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, from her marriage with singer Kevin Federline.