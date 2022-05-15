2 Sikh men shot dead in Pakistan, outrage in India's Punjab state; hate crime suspected

Two men from the minority Sikh community were shot down by unidentified assailants on early Sunday morning in Pakistan’s Peshawar city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The Sikh men—identified as Ranjit Singh (42) and Kuljeet Singh (38)— were at their shops selling spices at Batta Tal Chowk in the Sarband area when two assailants arrived on a motorbike and opened fire.

Police have been dispatched to the site to take note of the matter. They are determining whether the deceased were victims of targeted killings.

Around 15,000 Sikhs live in Peshawar, mostly in the Jogan Shah neighbourhood of the provincial capital.

Most of the members of the Sikh community in Peshawar are involved in business, while some also run pharmacies.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has strongly condemned the attack and directed the police to take immediate steps to arrest the culprits.

He termed the incident a conspiracy against disrupting the inter-faith harmony and said that justice will be provided to the families of the dead.

According to an Annual Security Assessment Report conducted by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict, extremism in Pakistan increased last year. The report found that there were 57 per cent more militant attacks in 2021 compared to 2020, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Meanwhile, the killings have sparked a wave of outrage across the border in India’s Punjab state, where several state leaders urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government to intervene in the matter.

Punjab Chief Minster Bhagwant Mann has also condemned the incident and urged foreign minister S Jaishankar to speak to Pakistan.

I Strongly condemn the gruesome killing of two Sikh youths in Peshawar Pakistan. I also request our Foreign Minister @DrSJaishankar ji to speak to Pakistan to raise the concern and ensure safety of Hindu and Sikh minorities residing in Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/cEMw5h3PuY — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) May 15, 2022

A leader from the ruling BJP, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, also urged the centre to intervene.

(With inputs from agencies)

