Thomas Cup: 'Entire nation is elated' - PM Narendra Modi, Virat Kohli & others hail India's historic win

It was a historic moment for Indian men’s badminton team as they claimed their first ever Thomas Cup title in 73 years after beating Indonesia 3-0 on Sunday. Lakshya Sen and the pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won their respective matches before the veteran Kidambi Srikanth defeated Jonatan Christie in the third match to seal a memorable win for the Indian contingent. It is yet another chapter in the story of India’s growth as a superpower in the world of badminton.

Lakshya Sen came into the final on the back of some lackluster performances but there were no signs of any fatigue as he stunned Tokyo Olympics 2022 bronze medallist Anthony Ginting in the first game of the summit clash. The youngster lost the first game 8-21 but fought back brilliantly to win the next two games (21-17, 21-16) to hand India the advantage in the encounter.

Also read | India create history, clinch maiden Thomas Cup title after thrashing Indonesia

Next up, there was the doubles match and it was once again a three-setter as Satwiksairaj and Chirag mounted a comeback to win the game against Muhammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo. The score line of the encounter read 18-21, 23-21, 21-19 in favour of India.

The third game featured Srikanth against an in-from Christie but it was smooth sailing for the Indian veteran as he claimed the match 21-15, 23-21 to win the game and the trophy for his side.

The Indian badminton team has scripted history! The entire nation is elated by India winning the Thomas Cup! Congratulations to our accomplished team and best wishes to them for their future endeavours. This win will motivate so many upcoming sportspersons. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 15, 2022 ×

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was quick to congratulate the team for their brilliant feat while Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur announced a cash reward of INR 10 million for the team.

Here’s a look at the other major tweets about the historic victory -