Ukraine can win this war, aggression does not pay, says NATO chief Stoltenberg

As Finland announced it was willing to join NATO, the head of the European military alliance Jens Stoltenberg said "Ukraine can win this war. Ukrainians are bravely defending their homeland."

The NATO chief vowed to "step up and sustain" support to Ukraine as he informed that Finland's membership will "increase our shared security, demonstrate that NATO's door is open and that aggression does not pay".

Finland and Sweden have been making efforts to join NATO ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin announced "special military operation" against Ukraine on February 24.

"Finland and Sweden are concerned about the interim period... we will try to speed up that process," Stoltenberg said, adding, "We will look into ways to provide security assurances including by increasing NATO presence in the region."

German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said military support will be provided to Ukraine for its self-defence as long as the country needs it.

Stoltenberg said Turkey is not blocking Finland's NATO membership after President Erdogan alleged that the Scandavanian nations were home to "terrorists" while referring to Kurdish separatists.

Stoltenberg informed that the alliance was determined to find "common ground" and "consensus" over the membership issue.

Meanwhile, US secretary of state Anthony Blinken said the Biden administration will "strongly support" Finland and Sweden's NATO membership.

(With inputs from Agencies)

