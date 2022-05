Former Australia cricketer Andrew Symonds passed away on Saturday (May 14) after a tragic car crash. Regarded as one of the finest all-rounders to have played for Australia, Symonds was known for his hard-hitting batting and handy bowling. He played an instrumental role in Australia's dominance under former captain Ricky Ponting and was part of two World Cup-winning squads in 2003 and 2007. Here is a look at some of Symonds' top records in cricket.