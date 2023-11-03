Top 10 news: Blinken in Israel, Hezbollah chief warns against attack on Lebanon, & more

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Israel to stress on the need to protect Palestinian civilians while also stating that Hamas uses them as shields. Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah meanwhile ended his silence and warned Israel that attacking Lebanon would be the "greatest foolishness" of the country's existence.

In other news, a bomb blast killed five and injured 21 in a police patrol in Pakistan's Dera Ismail Khan, an incident which drew strong condemnation from interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul Haq Kakar.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is in Israel, said on Friday (Nov 3) "We must do more" to protect Palestinian civilians. Addressing a press conference in Tel Aviv, Blinken said that Hamas does not care for the well-being of Palestinians, adding that the Palestinian militant group uses people as shields. Blinken told reporters Israel would never stand alone.

Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Friday (Nov 3) broke weeks of silence since the upsurge of violence between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

At least five people were killed in a bomb blast that targeted a police patrol in Pakistan's Dera Ismail Khan, about 350 km southwest of the country's capital Islamabad. Additionally, another 21 people were reported injured.

France announced on Friday (Nov 3) that an Israeli rocket hit a French Institute in Gaza. In response to the strike that injured no one, the French foreign ministry in a statement said that it now wants an explanation for the act from Israel "without delay." A statement from the foreign ministry expressed their concern and stated, "We have asked the Israeli authorities to communicate to us without delay... the tangible elements which motivated this decision," media reports said.

As per the Chinese government officials, their industry's future likely rests on the shoulders of humanoid robots in the future if the new goals of increasing its mass production by 2025 and achieving an advanced level of technology by 2027 are met.

Amid the Israel-Hamas war, the United Nations on Friday (Nov 3) said $1.2 billion would be the minimum amount required to meet the needs of nearly 2.7 million people in the Gaza Strip and 500,000 people in the West Bank until the end of this year.

The United States House of Representatives passed a Republican-led bill on Thursday (Nov 2) which would provide $14.3 billion in aid to Israel, defying President Joe Biden’s request to also include more money for Ukraine and other pressing issues. The bill was also passed despite Democrats’ insistence it has no future in the Senate while Biden had already promised to veto it.

The famous Medici Chapel of Florence will finally be allowing four visitors at a time to enter the long-hidden secret room in the Chapel which is said to have charcoal drawings on its walls, some of which have been attributed to Michelangelo.

In a recent legal development, legendary actor Al Pacino, who is famous for his roles in iconic films such as Scarface and The Godfather, has been ordered by a Los Angeles judge to provide child support to his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, for their son Roman Pacino. Legal documents have outlined an agreement requiring the 83-year-old actor to make monthly payments exceeding $30,000 to support his youngest son.