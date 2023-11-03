The auctions for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season are likely to be held for the first time overseas in Dubai as the franchises get ready to splash the cash in the market. The IPL 2024 season, set to start in March 2024, will feature 10 franchisees. The build-up to the tournament will start on December 19 when a set of players will go under the hammer to be part of the mega-rich cricket league.

IPL actions in Dubai

According to Cricbuzz, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has finalised the plans to take the auctions overseas. It will be the first time auctions will be held overseas with the last editions of the IPL auctions hosted in Bengaluru and Kerala. The IPL trade window has officially also begun with Mumbai Indians trading Romario Shepherd from Lucknow Super Giants earlier in the day.

The choice of the Coca-Cola Arena as the auction venue has been carefully made. It is a bustling location in Dubai known for hosting high-profile events, including concerts and various sporting events.

In a brief communication to the franchises on Friday, the BCCI said the deadline for the release of the list of retained players has been extended to November 26. Previously, November 15 was the deadline. The 10 teams will have a purse of Rs 100 crore to operate with players being able to move on to trade.

Currently, the IPL title is held by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) who beat Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final in May. It is also expected that the IPL governing body is exploring the option of a home-away format with an extended format. However, the IPL season will likely have 14 matches per team format with playoffs on the agenda.