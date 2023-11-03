Swing, seam and pace: Rise of Mohammed Shami as India's highest wicket-taker in ODI World Cup history

In the enchanting world of cricket, where the leather sphere gracefully courts the timber stage, Mohammed Shami is the maestro of thundering pace, unwavering precision and mesmerising swing. He weaves his artistry, leaving batsmen in a state of bewilderment, their citadels, the stumps, in splendid disarray.

In a resounding crescendo of success, Shami etched his name in the annals of World Cup history. With a magnificent fifer against Sri Lanka in Mumbai, he claimed the title of India's leading wicket-taker in the World Cup. He has bagged 14 wickets in the only three matches he played in this tournament, at an impressive average of 6.71.

This marks his second five-wicket haul in this tournament, following his earlier brilliance against New Zealand in Dharamsala. His secret recipe for triumph? It's about finding rhythm, hitting the right areas, maintaining an uncluttered mind, and most significantly, feeding off the boundless love of the people.

Much akin to Arjuna's unwavering gaze upon the eye of the elusive fish, Mohammed Shami's focus is resolute, aimed squarely at the wickets standing 22 yards away. He is the embodiment of tenacity, an unwavering spirit undistracted by the personal demons that once loomed in his path. Calm, composed and unflinching, he stands prepared to conquer any challenge that ventures forth.

India, now the first team to qualify for the World Cup semi-finals, celebrated a hero who is not just a bowler but a symbol of unwavering resolve. In the grand theatre of cricket, where each ball is a stage and every match a story, Shami is the luminary guiding India's epic. His tale is not only of wickets taken but of spirits unbroken, where every delivery is a vow to vanquish, vindicate, and celebrate the vigilant and virtuous.

However, Shami's voyage to the zenith was no serene sail. He navigated turbulent waters, overcoming numerous hurdles and hardships with unwavering dedication and resolve. His tale is one of rekindled faith, a chronicle of unwavering struggle, now crowned with triumph.

Born in the tranquil village of Sahaspur, Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, cricket was a rare melody in those parts. His father, Tauseef Ahmed, a farmer with a deep love for the game, yearned for his son Shami to embrace cricket as his calling. Each day, he peddled 30 kilometres, ensuring his son received coaching in a neighbouring town, and pursued his passion.

Shami's gift as a fast bowler unfurled from a tender age. Yet, opportunities in his hometown were sparse. He made a resolute decision to leave his roots and move to Kolkata, where he would eventually earn his "spikes."

In Kolkata, he found refuge at the Dalhousie Athletic Club which is about a kilometre from the hallowed ground of Eden Gardens. There the rookie fast bowler met his first mentor, Badruddin Siddique. Sculpted by Siddique's wisdom, Shami honed his skills and technique. The young bowler's journey continued with a stint in Bengal's domestic cricket, where his pace and swing astounded all who witnessed it.

It was here that Dav Whatmore, the former Australian coach, and Wasim Akram, one of the greatest fast bowlers of all time, spotted his raw talent and would later champion him to the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League.

At KKR, Shami had the privilege of learning from one of his idols, Wasim Akram, the team's bowling coach. The "Sultan of Swing" imparted invaluable wisdom on variations, control, and the art of keeping one's cool in pressure-laden moments.

Shami's induction into the Indian national team came in 2013, and rapidly, he became an indispensable presence across all formats. He played a pivotal role in India's campaigns in the 2015 World Cup and the 2017 Champions Trophy, frequently delivering crucial breakthroughs when the stakes were at their highest.

In 2021, he etched his name in the annals of Test cricket, becoming a distinguished member of the esteemed 200-wicket club.

In 2018, Shami found himself trapped in a maelstrom of allegations, accused of both rape and match-fixing by his estranged wife, Hasin Jahan.

The storm of controversy and the relentless media glare threatened to finish his career. Depression and the spectre of suicidal thoughts loomed large during this tumultuous period, casting a long shadow over his mental well-being and performance.

Yet, Shami refused to be vanquished by his circumstances. With unwavering courage and unshakeable determination, he exonerated himself of all charges, proving his innocence.

Seeking professional help and drawing strength from family and friends, he confronted the demons that had besieged him. He returned to the cricketing arena, rekindled and reignited; his trials relegated to the past.

He toiled with zeal on his fitness and form, emerging as a swifter, fitter version of his former self. His bowling arsenal expanded, unveiling new skills and variations, including the devastating yorker and reverse swing.

His deliveries were executed with ruthless precision, transforming him into a relentless scourge for batsmen.

Shami's triumphant journey in this World Cup was marked by patience. Initially left on the bench for the first four matches, as the team management favoured other bowlers, he bore no resentment.

In an interview, he expressed his readiness for the opportunity that would eventually come his way, stating, "I was prepared when my moment arrived. When it did, I was determined to give my best for my team and my country."

His name coincidentally shared with the revered tree "Shami" from the epic Mahabharata.

It was this tree where the Pandavas hid their weapons when they were in exile.

The Pandavas felt that the Shami tree had bestowed energy on the weapons and thereby they were victorious.