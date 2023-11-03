France wants Israel to explain strikes on French institute in Gaza 'without delay'

France announced on Friday (Nov 3) that an Israeli rocket hit a French Institute in Gaza. In response to the strike that injured no one, the French foreign ministry in a statement said that it now wants an explanation for the act from Israel "without delay." A statement from the foreign ministry expressed their concern and stated, "We have asked the Israeli authorities to communicate to us without delay... the tangible elements which motivated this decision," media reports said.

The strike at the French Institute occurred at a time when no staff or French nationals. Because of this, there were no casualties or injuries reported from the affected area.

In addition to the mentioned attack, another Israeli airstrike hit the Gaza office of the French news agency AFP. The office building suffered significant damage due to the Thursday (Nov 3) strike.

CEO Fabrice Fries of AFP strongly condemned the attack, and said that the office's location was not hidden and quite out in the open so that such incidents could be avoided and the agency could continue its reportage from the war-ravaged region.

"The location of this office is known to everyone... precisely to prevent such an attack and allow us to continue to bear witness in images on the ground," he reportedly said.

France and Gaza's humanitarian crisis

France is taking steps to provide medical assistance to those affected by the conflict in Gaza.

They have already deployed one French helicopter carrier, Tonnerreto, to support Gaza hospitals and are sending a second one. This is done to collaborate with Israeli and Egyptian authorities to address the humanitarian crisis.

Israel has already expanded its ground operations in Gaza to take down the Hamas militant group. This has triggered a fresh wave of humanitarian crisis with the latest being attacks near UN schools housing displaced people.

French Assistance in the Region



All of this is happening as discussions between Egyptian and Israeli authorities are ongoing to determine the best course of action to contain the war that arouse after the Hamas' unexpected October 7 attack. In parallel, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, also arrived in Israel to advocate for increased humanitarian aid for Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies)