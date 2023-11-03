Pakistan: Five killed, 22 injured as bomb blast targets police patrol in Dera Ismail Khan
WION Web Team
IslamabadEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Nov 03, 2023, 02:31 PM IST
This is a developing story. Photograph:(WION)
Story highlights
The bomb exploded close to a police patrol in Dera Ismail Khan city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
The bomb exploded close to a police patrol in Dera Ismail Khan city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
At least five people were killed in a bomb blast that targeted a police patrol in Pakistan's Dera Ismail Khan, about 350 km southwest of country's capital Islamabad. Additionally another 21 people were reported injured.
The bomb exploded close to a police patrol in Dera Ismail Khan city, police official Mohammad Adnan was quoted as saying by the Dawn publication.
This is a breaking story. More information to follow soon.