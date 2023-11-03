LIVE TV
Pakistan: Five killed, 22 injured as bomb blast targets police patrol in Dera Ismail Khan

WION Web Team
Islamabad
Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 02:31 PM IST

This is a developing story.

Story highlights

The bomb exploded close to a police patrol in Dera Ismail Khan city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. 

At least five people were killed in a bomb blast that targeted a police patrol in Pakistan's Dera Ismail Khan, about 350 km southwest of country's capital Islamabad. Additionally another 21 people were reported injured.

The bomb exploded close to a police patrol in Dera Ismail Khan city, police official Mohammad Adnan was quoted as saying by the Dawn publication.

This is a breaking story. More information to follow soon.

Mukul Sharma

Mukul Sharma is a New-Delhi based multimedia journalist covering geopolitical developments in the South Asia region. His exclusive reports for WION on Afghan women's plight under Taliban rule have been widely read. Deeply interested in the affairs related to contested peace in Afghanistan and Pakistani establishment, Mukul can be found cycling or running more than a few miles in New Delhi on less busy mornings, or reading some correspondent’s reflections of a place they reported from. He posts on X @mukuljrsharma

