To promote Covid shot propaganda, Biden administration paid $1 billion to media, says report

If media reports from the US are to be believed, the Biden administration allegedly paid nearly the entire corporate media a total of around $1 billion as part of a huge campaign to push only positive coverage about Covid vaccines.

Even “conservative” media outlets were also engaged, The Desert Review claimed in a report.

It said documents gathered through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request filed by Blaze Media showed that the government purchased advertising on TV, radio, in print, and on social media to build “vaccine confidence.”

Media networks including ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox News, CNN, Newsmax, MSNBC, New York Post, Los Angeles Times, Washington Post, BuzzFeed News and hundreds of local newspapers and TV stations were collectively responsible for publishing countless articles and video segments promoting the COVID shots as effective and safe.

The report alleged that the government used taxpayer money to censor any kind of negative information.

In fiscal year 2021, US Congress sanctioned $1 billion for the secretary of health to be spent on activities to “strengthen vaccine confidence in the United States.”

The federal government paid hundreds of news organisations to advertise the shots as part of a comprehensive media campaign by the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The 'COVID-19 Public Education Campaign’, a “national initiative to increase public confidence in and uptake of COVID-19 vaccines,” was created with the goal of having “trusted messengers and influencers” speak to news organisations to “provide factual, timely information and steps people can take to protect themselves, their families, and their communities.”

