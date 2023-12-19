Thrill-seekers ignore danger warnings to capture volcano eruption in Iceland. Here’s what happens next

Thrill-seekers on Monday night (Dec 18), ignoring all danger warnings, reached at the site of a huge volcano eruption in Iceland, where boiling lava spewed into the sky. In the pictures, multiple cars can be seen queuing near the area to witness the rarely-seen eruptions.

The eruption started nearly 2.4 miles from the town of Grindavik at the Sundhjuka crater located on the Reykjanes peninsula. The eruptions started after multiple earthquakes forced thousands to evacuate the place last month as a state of emergency was declared by the country.

Speaking to Icelandic broadcaster RUV, scientist Magnus Tumi Gudmundsson, who reached the site on Tuesday morning (Dec 19) onboard a Coast Guard research flight, said that twice the amount of lava he had estimated had already spewed.

Gudmundsson added that the eruption is likely to continue with decreasing intensity but added that scientists have no estimate of how long it can last. "It can be over in a week, or it could take quite a bit longer," he said.

Even though the situation had created obvious dangers, the Ministry of the Environment had to issue multiple warnings to those who were trying to get close to the volcano. "Think about someone other than yourself and follow the guidelines of the public safety. Please," begged one spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Icelandic Police said, "An eruption has begun. We ask people not to be in front of the responders and not to go in the direction of the eruption. It is important that roads and other things are as accessible as possible."

Police added that the alert level had been raised by them and the civil defence of the country warned people not to approach the area while the situation was being assessed by emergency personnel.

Thrill-seekers risk life to capture flowing lava

Defying the orders, the thrill-seekers were seen standing close to the plumes of lava which were spewing out of the volcano.

A tourist from the United States, Robert Donald Forrester III, said, "It's just something from a movie!" Speaking to local media, four boys named Joi, Halli, Stefan and Stefan said that they always try to witness eruptions in Reykjanes.

"We are trying to see the eruption. Unfortunately, we didn't get any closer. It's a hobby that we've had for four years, attending every single eruption, and we'll continue to do so," they said.

Watch: Iceland volcano erupts after weeks of quake activity However, the feelings are mixed for local residents. "The town involved might end up under the lava," said Ael Kermarec, a French tour guide who was living in Iceland. "It's amazing to see but, there's kind of a bittersweet feeling at the moment," Kermarec added.

As per the Norwegian Meteorological Agency, nearly 100 to 200 cubic meters of lava has been spewing out per second, which is "many times more than in previous eruptions on the Reykjanes Peninsula in recent years".

Just after the eruption, Iceland's President Gudni Thorlacius Jóhannesson, said, "It is not clear what damage it can cause, but now we rely on our scientists as well as all those who need to do monitoring and other operations. Above all else, we protect human life but we do all the defense of structures to the best of our ability. I send warm greetings to the people of Grindavík and those who now work on the scene."