Iceland volcano erupts over an hour after a swarm of quakes hit Reykjanes. Watch!

Spewing lava and smoke in an awe-inspiring yet frightening display, a volcano in Southwest Iceland erupted late on Monday after weeks of intense earthquake activity, Iceland's Meteorological Office said.

The eruption comes as, for weeks, the Nordic country remained on high alert awaiting a potential eruption in the Reykjanes peninsula. Last month, the threat even prompted evacuation orders.

The eruption

The volcanic eruption happened around 10:17 pm local time. Over an hour before that, a string of earthquakes also shook the area, officials said.

"At 22:17 this evening, a volcanic eruption began north of Grindavík on the Reykjanes peninsula," said the IMO.

On its website, it posted "Warning: Eruption has started north of Grindavík by Hagafell."

"Seismic activity together with measurements from GPS devices indicate that the magma is moving to the southwest and the eruption may continue in the direction of Grindavík," said the Met Office.

Livestreams and images of the eruption show molten rock spewing from fissures in the ground, with the bright yellow-orange lava appearing brighter in contrast with the dark night sky.



As per a Reuters report citing the Met Office, cracks in the earth's surface were around 3.5 km long and had grown rapidly. Every second, these fissures became the gateway for some 100 to 200 cubic metres (3,530 to 7,060 cubic feet) of lava. This, as per the Met Office, is several times more than in previous eruptions in the area.

The unpredictability

Local police have raised their alert level, the public has been warned to avoid approaching the area while emergency personnel assess the situation.

Previously, on 11 November, roughly 4,000 residents of Grindavík, a fishing port around 40 kilometres (24.85 miles) from the capital, were evacuated overnight amid fears of an eruption.

As per AFP, in Iceland, volcanic eruptions aren't uncommon. The country is home to 33 active volcano systems, the highest in Europe. However, this eruption is unpredictable and carries danger as the Reykjanes peninsula hadn't experienced an eruption in eight centuries, that is until 2021.

Since then, three eruptions have struck the area, which volcanologists fear may be the start of a new era of activity in the region.