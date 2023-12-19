China: More than 110 people killed after earthquake in Gansu province

More than 110 people have been killed after a magnitude-6.2 earthquake jolted a remote and mountainous county in northwest China, reported the country's state media, on Tuesday (Dec 19). Meanwhile, rescue workers raced to start digging through rubble after several buildings reportedly collapsed.

At least 111 people have been killed in Gansu province after the strong, shallow tremor, according to the state broadcaster CCTV citing provincial earthquake relief headquarters.

Meanwhile, 11 others were killed and 100 injured in the city of Haidong in the neighbouring province of Qinghai, reported CCTV.