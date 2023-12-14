In pics: Deep freeze hits northern China, southern regions prepare for cold snap

Northern China is grappling with an intense December cold snap, with heavy snow, blizzards, and sharp temperature declines. Beijing, encountering a second cold wave, has issued the second-highest blizzard alert, prompting drastic measures like suspending train services, closing schools, and recommending flexible work arrangements.

Shanghai anticipates unusual frigid temperatures, while other regions, including the north, northwest, and south, face potential drops surpassing 14°C, leading to a freezing temperature alert from the National Meteorological Centre. Authorities respond with preparedness measures, deploying rescuers, snow-removal equipment, and accumulating snow-thawing agents, highlighting the significant weather challenges in a year marked by diverse weather extremes in China.

