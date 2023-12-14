In pics: Deep freeze hits northern China, southern regions prepare for cold snap
Northern China is grappling with an intense December cold snap, with heavy snow, blizzards, and sharp temperature declines. Beijing, encountering a second cold wave, has issued the second-highest blizzard alert, prompting drastic measures like suspending train services, closing schools, and recommending flexible work arrangements.
Shanghai anticipates unusual frigid temperatures, while other regions, including the north, northwest, and south, face potential drops surpassing 14°C, leading to a freezing temperature alert from the National Meteorological Centre. Authorities respond with preparedness measures, deploying rescuers, snow-removal equipment, and accumulating snow-thawing agents, highlighting the significant weather challenges in a year marked by diverse weather extremes in China.
Northern China experiences intense snow, blizzards, and plummeting temperatures in what could be one of the most severe December cold snaps, prompting various precautions.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Beijing, facing the second cold wave of the week, issues the second-highest blizzard alert, leading to the suspension of train services, school closures, and advisories for people to stay home.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Beijing undertakes significant disruptions, including halting train services to key cities, shutting schools, moving classes online, and advising businesses to offer flexible working conditions to manage the impact of sustained snowfall.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Shanghai in the south, normally experiencing mild weather, anticipates frigid temperatures. Northern, northwestern, and southern China, along with regions south of the Yangtze River, face potential drops exceeding 14°C, prompting the National Meteorological Centre to issue a freezing temperature alert.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Authorities mobilize over 6,000 rescuers, deploy snow-removal equipment, and stockpile snow-thawing agents. The cold snap, contrasting with recent warmer conditions, reflects a year of weather extremes in China, with widespread snowfall and frozen rivers observed in multiple provinces.
