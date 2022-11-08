Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' request for a new trial denied by a US court

A US Court has denied former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes' request for a new trial, a little more than a month after she submitted the petition.

US District Judge Edward Davila, overseeing the case said Holmes' side did not produce enough material evidence to prove government misconduct in the case. As a result, the case was not deemed worthy of a new trial.

As reported by WION, Adam Rosendorff, former lab director at Theranos appeared at Holmes' home in August and apologised for his role in the entire incident.

Consequently, together with some new evidence and Rosendorff's apology, Holmes approached the court and requested a hearing to assess her new trial request.

At the time, the judge was also amused by Rosendorff's apology and said,“I will say I haven’t seen a case where this happened before."

According to Holmes' partner, Billy Evans, Rosendorff was forced by the prosecutors to make everyone look bad in the company.

Who is Elizabeth Holmes?

Elizabeth Holmes was the founder and CEO of Theranos, a now-defunct health technology company that soared in valuation after the company falsely claimed to have revolutionised blood testing by developing testing methods that could use surprisingly small volumes of blood, such as from a fingerprick. She was found guilty of fraud in 2022.

Theranos' fraud business strategy was built on the premise of performing blood tests with proprietary technology that just required a pinprick in your finger and a tiny bit of blood.

Holmes was found guilty of investor fraud and conspiracy, but was found not guilty of three charges of cheating patients who paid for Theranos tests, as well as a related conspiracy allegation.

