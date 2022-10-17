Ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes faces hearing for new trial request after key witnesss apologises

Infamous con man Elizabeth Holmes who made billions through her sham of a blood-testing startup is gearing for a hearing as court evaluates her request of a new trial after a key witness said he regretted his role in the Theranos founder's conviction.

The request for a new trial by Holmes' lawyers comes days before the court was expected to announce her sentencing. Reportedly, Adam Rosendorff, former lab director at Theranos appeared at Holmes' home in August and apologised for his role in the entire incident.

Consequently, together with some new evidence and Rosendorff's apology, Holmes approached the court and requested a hearing to assess her new trial request.

The judge hearing the case was also amused by the apology of Rosendorff and said,“I will say I haven’t seen a case where this happened before."

"What the court wants to know is, 'Dr. Rosendorff, do you feel that the government manipulated you in their preparation or in any way in regards to their testimony, notwithstanding the outcome of the case? Really what I want to know is, did you tell the truth?". the judge added.

According to Holmes' partner, Billy Evans, Rosendorff was forced by the prosecutors to make everyone look bad in the company.

Who is Elizabeth Holmes?

Elizabeth Holmes was the founder and CEO of Theranos, a now-defunct health technology company that soared in valuation after the company falsely claimed to have revolutionised blood testing by developing testing methods that could use surprisingly small volumes of blood, such as from a fingerprick. She was found guilty of fraud in 2022.

Theranos' fraud business strategy was built on the premise of performing blood tests with proprietary technology that just required a pinprick in your finger and a tiny bit of blood.

Holmes was found guilty of investor fraud and conspiracy, but was found not guilty of three charges of cheating patients who paid for Theranos tests, as well as a related conspiracy allegation.

(With inputs from agencies)



