Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Taiwan deploys full rescue assets in search for F-16V pilot who ejected into sea during training

Taiwan deploys full rescue assets in search for F-16V pilot who ejected into sea during training

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Jan 07, 2026, 08:02 IST | Updated: Jan 07, 2026, 08:31 IST
Taiwan deploys full rescue assets in search for F-16V pilot who ejected into sea during training

File photo: A US-made F-16 V fighter taxis on the run way at an air force base in Chiayi county on March 25, 2023. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Taiwan is intensifying its search for an F-16V pilot who ejected into the sea during a routine training mission off the island’s east coast. With no contact since the bailout, air force, coast guard and rescue teams are racing against time to find him.

Taiwan on Wednesday (Jan 7) said that its air force continues its intensive search for a missing F-16V pilot after he parachuted into the sea off the coast of eastern Taiwan on Monday evening. The single-seat fighter jet, aircraft number 6700, took off from the Hualien Air Base at 6.17 pm for a routine training mission. Just over an hour later, at 7.29 pm, the pilot, Captain Hsin (full name not disclosed), ejected from the aircraft roughly 10 miles east of Fengbin Township in Hualien, according to initial military reports. The aircraft lost contact shortly before the ejection. The cause of the incident has not yet been made public.

Also read | Taiwan launches extensive search after F-16V pilot ejects over Eastern Coast during training

Search effort expands overnight

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Ma Shiyuan, deputy minister of Taiwan’s Ministry of the Interior, said all available rescue assets were placed on standby as soon as the alert was received. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Ma said nighttime search and rescue operations were carried out but did not yield results.

He added that they will further expand cooperation with the Ministry of National Defence and the Coast Guard, noting that the number of search sorties will continue to increase. Ma said authorities were hoping for the pilot’s safe return.

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

Share on twitter

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist with over four years of experience, currently serving as a Senior Sub-Editor at WION. She writes on a variety of topics, including US and Indian p...Read More

Trending Topics