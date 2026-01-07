/Taiwan deploys full rescue assets in search for F-16V pilot who ejected into sea during training

Taiwan on Wednesday (Jan 7) said that its air force continues its intensive search for a missing F-16V pilot after he parachuted into the sea off the coast of eastern Taiwan on Monday evening. The single-seat fighter jet, aircraft number 6700, took off from the Hualien Air Base at 6.17 pm for a routine training mission. Just over an hour later, at 7.29 pm, the pilot, Captain Hsin (full name not disclosed), ejected from the aircraft roughly 10 miles east of Fengbin Township in Hualien, according to initial military reports. The aircraft lost contact shortly before the ejection. The cause of the incident has not yet been made public.
Search effort expands overnight
Ma Shiyuan, deputy minister of Taiwan’s Ministry of the Interior, said all available rescue assets were placed on standby as soon as the alert was received. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Ma said nighttime search and rescue operations were carried out but did not yield results.
He added that they will further expand cooperation with the Ministry of National Defence and the Coast Guard, noting that the number of search sorties will continue to increase. Ma said authorities were hoping for the pilot’s safe return.