/Taiwan launches extensive search after F-16V pilot ejects over Eastern Coast during training

Taiwan launched a large-scale search operation late on Tuesday evening (January 6) after an F-16V pilot ejected from the aircraft off the island's eastern coast during a training mission. President Lai Ching-te immediately ordered all agencies to prioritise the aviator's safety above all else. The single-seat F-16V Block 20, identified by tail number 6700, lost radar contact at 7:29 pm local time, about 10 nautical miles (18.5 km) east of Fengbin Township in Hualien County, according to the Air Force Command. The pilot, Captain Hsin (full name not disclosed), took off from Hualien Air Base at 6:17 pm for a routine night training mission. The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

The Air Force set up an emergency response center right after the plane lost contact with radar. They quickly launched air and sea search operations in the waters near Hualien. Military officials have not confirmed if Captain Hsin was able to eject from the plane or made any radio calls before or after the incident. His current whereabouts are still unknown, and search teams are working through the night in bad weather.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Upon hearing about the incident, Premier Cho Jung-tai immediately contacted Minister of National Defense Wellington Koo. According to Executive Yuan spokesperson Michelle Lee, the premier organised a joint effort with various government agencies to quickly deploy rescue resources.