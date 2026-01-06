/'GOP IS GOING TO MAKE HISTORY WITH MIDTERM POLLS': Trump

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Jan 06) declared that the Republican party under his leadership is going to make history in the upcoming midterm elections and claimed that Americans are having a very successful presidency with him at the helm. "We are going to make history with a midterm victory, he said. The United States midterm elections are scheduled for November 3, 2026.

Trump delivered these remarks at a gathering of House Republicans, which was convened to ensure the GOP House members are aligned on their agenda at the start of a critical midterm election year, which could have a significant effect on the trajectory of Trump's last two years in the office.

The midterm polls assumed added significance as the Republican Party suffered defeat in the local elections held after Trump's massive victory in the 2024 presidential polls. The GOP lost its bastion, Miami, to Democrat Eileen Higgins after nearly three decades. Similarly, the Republicans got defeated in New York City by Zohran Mamdani, who describes himself as a democratic socialist.

All 435 seats of the US House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 US Senate will be up for grabs, along with 39 gubernatorial posts in the upcoming midterm elections.



Capitalising on US military success in the Operation Absolute Resolve in Venezuela, Trump hailed the mission as being very tactically sound "It was amazing - nobody was killed. They knew we were coming, and they tried to get protection, but it went in vain."

Further boasting about the strikes, the US president said that the entire Venezuela was plunged into darkness as the US military cut the electricity of the entire nation "Almost the electricity of the entire nation was cut. The only light people had was candle".



Continuing his allegations against deposed Venezuelan president Maduro, Trump accused him of killing millions of people. "He's a violent guy, and he has killed millions of people. They have a torture chamber in the middle of Caracas."



POTUS also took a swipe at the media and claimed that the press had lost all its credibility "The Press is uncredible ( without taking the name of any particular media org). Some media reported 97 % negative news, some 93%. They don't have credibility."