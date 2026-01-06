/'Put her in shelter home, come to office': Employee denied leave to look after ailing mother

As the age-old saying goes, “health is wealth”, and it truly is, as many of us may have experienced. When health goes downhill, pretty much everything collapses. Both caretaker and caregiver go through a tumultuous journey, neither knowing what each day holds. And in such a dire situation, “please keep personal and professional separate” may not be the best choice of words. A Reddit post highlighted the one such situation from a top bank.

The post threw light on the situation of a senior woman who requested leave to take care of her ailing mother, whose condition worsened due to wrong medication. The person posting is a colleague who expressed shock after the lady’s manager said, “If she’s not recovering, put her in a medical or shelter home and come to office.”

That left his colleague with two choices: either continue working like nothing happened or put down her papers. She chose her family and resigned from her post. He noted how she had dedicated years working for the organisation. Confused if what was said to her was correct, he asked in his post, “I’m posting this here because I honestly don’t know what the 'right' response is anymore in such workplaces. What would you have done?”

See post here:

There’s right, wrong, and then there's human

We all work to fend for ourselves, build great careers and, yes, most importantly, spend time with loved ones. “While the online chatter on devoting oneself to work and sidelining everything else only holds true, until medical emergencies coming knocking at your door. Most times, it’s the logical reasoning that jumps out of the window, only pure human emotions flow," said Prema Rai, a media professional.

Janani Sairam, a teacher, added, “If only we were machines, would it be fair to say, ‘keep your personal and professional lives separate,’ because humanly it’s impossible? And if it is possible, someone is telling white lies. You can probably keep your personal life a secret and leave your employer guessing, or you can just address the matter and say it up front.”

The response on the post

One user shared an experience, "Sadly some managers run bank branches like a proprietorship firm. Even though the bank themselves don't want them to. I had such a manager, she harassed everyone, especially the ones who needed the job, she couldn't harass me, as I was working there out of my will, not because I wanted the money. One fine day, I blasted her for her attitude towards a junior officer. She felt very insulted and threw things around in her cabin, I just stood out and saw it amusingly.

Later I resigned."

Then came a suggestion, “Ask the manager to give this suggestion in written, and watch his tone change and ego crumble.”