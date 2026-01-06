/Venezuela cracks down on foreign journalists after Nicolas Maduro’s arrest by US forces

At least 14 journalists were detained in Venezuela on Monday (January 5) while reporting on the political fallout following the capture of now ousted President Nicolas Maduro by US forces, according to the country’s media workers’ union. The union said that all but one of the detained reporters were working for international news outlets. Most were released later the same day, though one journalist was deported from the country. Foreign media outlets have historically faced strict controls in Venezuela, with journalist visas rarely approved.

The detentions occurred shortly after Delcy Rodriguez was sworn in as interim president. Her inauguration followed statements indicating a willingness to engage with the Donald Trump administration, which has claimed it intends to take control of Venezuela’s governance. Journalists were reportedly stopped by security forces in and around the National Assembly, as well as in Altamira, a district of Caracas. Some were detained by military counterintelligence agents, while others were held by Venezuela’s intelligence services.

According to the union, journalists had their equipment inspected, phones searched, and personal messages and social media activity reviewed. Two additional reporters, one Colombian and one Spanish, were detained near the Colombian border close to Cucuta. They were held without communication for several hours before being released and sent back to Colombia. The union described the incidents as deeply concerning and renewed calls for the release of 23 journalists who remain in custody across the country.

