Swiss cheesemaker faces investigation for deaths of 10 customers

A Swiss cheesemaker is being invstigated for deaths of 10 people, who fell sick after consuming his listeria-infested dairy products.

Cheese is one of the most popular dairy products consumed in the European countries, especially Switzerland. However, nobody would have predicted that a string of cheese can end up killing someone.

Teh cheesemaker from Switzerland is facing the possibility of jailtime for the crime of negligent homicide.

According to local authorities, the cheesemaker, based out of the central Swiss canton of Schwyz, sold a strain of listeria that has made at least 34 people ill over the years. "10 of the 34 sick people died," Franziska Steiner, public prosecutor in the Innerschwyz sub-region said.

He is being accused of negligent homicide, causing bodily harm and violating Swiss food safety laws. However, the prosecutors are still trying to figure out if the cheesemaker can be held responsible for the illnesses caused to the customers as listeria, which is a common bacteria, does not harm majority of common people.

The cheesemaker has claimed that his business has faced serious troubles since the start of the allegations.

A decision on whether he can be held criminally responsible will be taken soon.