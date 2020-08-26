Taiwanese street vendor recognised by Michelin after almost 20 years

A Taiwanese street vendor who sells steamed buns has been recognised by Michelin and has been awarded for a food guide.

Wu Huang-yi has been awarded a place on the food guide’s Bib Gourmand list, which is given to eateries that serve a top-class three-course meal for less than NT$1,000 (US$34).

Wu is a very popular vendor who sells hot steamed buns withing hours during lunchtime at city's popular and oldest Taipei’s Huaxi Street Night Market.

He has been selling these hot buns on the streets of Taiwan for more than 20 years now. With an early start of 5am, he heads to the local markets to handpick the pork belly to allow it to stew for hours with specific ingredients which, locals believe, are his speciality.

“My buns are different from others, it’s all handmade. It’s tasty because it’s so soft and yet chewy,” Wu says.

Also known in Taiwanese as ho-ga-ti (tiger bites pig), the guabao is a circular flat steamed bun, which is folded in half and stuffed with braised meat, salted vegetables, coriander and ground peanuts.

Its shape resembles the ancient Chinese boat-shaped ingot, so guabao signifies prosperity and is often served at wedding banquets and corporate functions.

He says the reason behind the amazing taste of buns is his love for tradition. “Everything is done according to tradition, and that’s the reason why it tastes good.”

The 80-year-old sells the buns for US$2 each at a stall on the roadside. His buns business has expanded over the years, and he now receives help from his wife, three kids and his grandson.

