Suspected terror-linked stabbing kills one police officer in Brussels

One police officer was killed and another wounded Thursday in a stabbing attack in Brussels which officials suspect was terrorism-linked. The lone suspect was shot and later admitted to a hospital. Federal prosecutor’s office Eric Van der Sypt told Associated Press that the prosecutor's office took over the case since they suspect a terror angle to the stabbing.

“One of our patrols was attacked by a man armed with a knife,” police said, quoted by the newspaper Le Soir. “The two police officers then called for reinforcements. An officer from another patrol used his firearm to neutralize the attacker.”

“The two injured detectives and the assailant were taken to hospital,” police added. One of the officers died after being stabbed in the neck.

Another newspaper, Het Laatste Nieuws, reported that the suspect had gone to a police station Thursday morning and warned he would kill an officer. The ACV police trade union also informed about it in a Facebook post, adding that the judicial authorities did not arrest him.

According to Belgian media, the attacker shouted “Allahu akbar" during the attack.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo sent his condolences to the family and friends of the dead officer.

“Our police officers risk their lives every day to ensure the safety of our citizens,” he said. “Today’s tragedy demonstrates this once again.”

Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden said “such violence against our people is unacceptable" and said she was coordinating a response to the attack along with the Brussels mayor, police chief and security services.

(With inputs from agencies)