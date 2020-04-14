Spain: Hundreds of thousands return to work after lockdown restrictions eased

Approximately 300,000 non-essential workers in Madrid went to work on Monday as the country partially lifted the country's lockdown, as per a spokesperson for Madrid's regional government.

Spain's General Workers Union (GTU) has raised concerns over the safety of those returning to work and called them ''irresponsible and reckless''.

The union, which has 940,000 members, according to its website, called on employers to be responsible for providing personal protection equipment for their staff.

Spain has the highest number of coronavirus confirmed cases in Europe, and the second highest in the world after United States.

The country has now recorded a total of more than 17,400 deaths.

After the being in lockdown for almost two months, the country relaxed restrictions and allowed those who cannot work from home, such as those in the construction and manufacturing industries, to return to work.

However, shops, bars, and restaurants and other businesses considered nonessential remain closed.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has cautioned that the nation's return to normal life will be "progressive," stressing that the resumption of normal activity will happen in phases and will be accompanied by hygiene measures and efforts to monitor new cases and prevent further contagion.