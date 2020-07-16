Should cow burps be blamed for global warming?

Methane emissions are growing by the day and can one guess who is getting the blame of this?

Cows burp out a lot of methane. Two studies have indicated that a cow is as dangerous as fuel-guzzling car.

According to a research by Stanford University, cow belches produce a lot of methane.

Also read | Climate change, global warming may hit India’s GDP within a decade: Report

"People joke about the burping cows without realising how big the source really is," Rob Jackson, the study's lead researcher said.

Also read | WION Edit: Global warming threat continues to grow

A cow's methane emissions are as dangerous as burning fossil fuels.

This greenhouse gas can cause global temperatures to rise by three to four degree celsius by 2100.

Agriculture generates two-thirds of methane emissions.

In South Asia, South America, and Africa, farms with livestock are causing methane levels to spike.

Farm waster disposal is also a big concern. Even spreading manure around a field, rather than piling it up in a corner can help.

Fossil fuel consumption is also required to be blamed.

The pandemic has caused a decrease in emission levels, but the picture doesn't look good in the long-run.

Annual methane emissions have gone up by nine per cent since 2000.

Europe is the only bright spot in the world. It is the only bright spot in the world, the only region where methane emissions have gone down.

So, cows burp shouldn't be blamed entirely as it is a natural phenomenon.

We, the human beings are the major emitter. Our cars, food habits are liable in this.

And, therefore, it should be we who should change ourselves if we want to address global warming.