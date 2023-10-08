'She went to heaven': Hamas terrorists execute daughter of Israeli family held hostage

In a shocking incident, horrific visuals of a family held hostage by reportedly armed men of the Hamas group have surfaced online.

In one such video, shared by Israel-based journalist India Naftali, a family is seen sitting on the floor where two children, who appear to be minors, are crying reportedly distressed by the execution of their elder sister.

"Why is there blood on your hands, papa?," the son asked his father and breaks down.

"I wanted her to stay alive, my sister is dead," said a girl referring to her elder sister who was executed in front of them.

"Is there no chance that she will come back?," asked the other visibly traumatised sibling.

"I cannot afford to lose another life, now," said the mother while asking the two to lie down as sirens are sounded.

An armed man, whose face cannot be seen in the video, shouts, "Relax, relax, she went to heaven."

"Israeli family heartlessly paraded on camera by Hamas terrorists while being taken hostage. One daughter was ruthlessly executed, leaving her siblings in traumatic disbelief. This is beyond a sick act of cruelty. The world must know and put a stop to this," Naftali wrote as she posted the video on microblogging site X.

Israeli family heartlessly paraded on camera by Hamas terrorists while being taken hostage. One daughter ruthlessly executed, leaving her siblings in traumatic disbelief.



This is beyond a sick act of cruelty.



The world must know and put a stop to this!#israel #gaza pic.twitter.com/MumozYJsCd — India Naftali (@indianaftali) October 8, 2023 ×

It is not yet known if the family is still held hostage.

The enemy will have to ‘pay a price it has never known’, says Netanyahu

Hundreds of people have been killed while thousands of others have been injured, in Gaza and Israel after Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel on Saturday (Oct 7) marking the deadliest day of violence.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the country was “at war” and swore fierce counterattack.

He further warned that the enemy will have to "pay a price the type of which it has never known" for their actions.

"Citizens of Israel, we are at war, not in an operation or in (fighting) rounds, but at war. This morning, Hamas launched a murderous surprise attack against the State of Israel and its citizens. We have been in this since the early morning hours. I convened the heads of the security establishment and ordered – first of all – to clear out the communities that have been infiltrated by terrorists," Netanyahu said.

(With inputs from agencies)



