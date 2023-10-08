Policeman in Egypt kills two Israeli tourists, one Egyptian in Alexandria: Reports

At least two Israeli tourists and one Egyptian were killed after an Egyptian policeman opened fire on Israeli tourists in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, on Sunday (Oct 8), said Egypt’s interior ministry.

This comes as Israel is in the midst of facing a surprise attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel is in a state of war which has since prompted Western countries to ramp up security for its Jewish residents amid rise in tensions.

What happened in Egypt?

The policeman fired “at random” using “his personal weapon” at an Israeli tour group visiting Pompey’s Pillar site in Alexandria, the state-affiliated private television Extra News said, quoting a security source, as per AFP.

The suspected assailant who had also injured one other person has since reportedly been detained. The security forces quickly cordoned off the site of the attack, as per local media reports.

Images and videos of the incident on social media showed two figures lying motionless on the ground while a woman was heard screaming for the ambulance. Another person was seen being helped by a group of men.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Zaka rescue service confirmed that two people have been killed in Alexandria, as per the Associated Press.

The Israeli foreign ministry also confirmed two Israelis and an Egyptian tour guide were killed by a local and said it is looking into the reports about the incident. "In addition, there is a wounded Israeli in moderate condition," it added, in a statement.

Two Egyptian security sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that the suspected gunman was a police officer.

Israel ‘at war’

Sunday’s attack came as Israel in the midst of battling the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Saturday morning. This brazen attack has sent ripples of concern throughout the region and the world.

Notably, while Egypt made peace with Israel decades ago, anti-Israeli sentiment runs high in the country, especially during bouts of violence in the region. Egypt has also long served as a mediator in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

After the attack on Israel, Egypt warned of “grave consequences” and called for “both the Palestinian and Israeli sides to exercise the highest degrees of restraint”. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Saturday warned about a “vicious cycle” of violence in the region.

Sisi received a call from his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, Egypt’s presidency said, and the two discussed “coordinating efforts to stop the escalation in the Gaza Strip between the Palestinian and Israeli sides”.

