Hamas vs Israel war LIVE: US will send munitions to Israel, boost forces in region, says Pentagon
Story highlights
Israel-Palestine conflict: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel is in a state of war following a surprise attack by Gaza militants on Saturday (Oct 7) morning. The attack involved the firing of several rockets and the infiltration by Hamas terrorists into Israel through various means, including land, sea, and air via paragliders. Israeli officials reported a death toll of at least 300 people, with thousands more wounded. Throughout the day, fighting persisted, with Tel Aviv and other areas experiencing fresh rocket attacks in the evening. In Gaza, the Palestinian health ministry reported hundreds killed and thousands injured as Israel conducted airstrikes and engaged in ground clashes with Hamas fighters. Hamas claimed to have captured numerous Israelis, including soldiers, videos showed some of these dramatic captures, which were also acknowledged by Israel's military, besides some barbaric actions. Follow this live blog for all the latest updates.
Israel-Palestine conflict: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel is in a state of war following a surprise attack by Gaza militants on Saturday (Oct 7) morning. The attack involved the firing of several rockets and the infiltration by Hamas terrorists into Israel through various means, including land, sea, and air via paragliders. Israeli officials reported a death toll of at least 300 people, with thousands more wounded. Throughout the day, fighting persisted, with Tel Aviv and other areas experiencing fresh rocket attacks in the evening. In Gaza, the Palestinian health ministry reported hundreds killed and thousands injured as Israel conducted airstrikes and engaged in ground clashes with Hamas fighters. Hamas claimed to have captured numerous Israelis, including soldiers, videos showed some of these dramatic captures, which were also acknowledged by Israel's military, besides some barbaric actions.
Follow this live blog for all the latest updates.
recommended stories
recommended stories
The United States will provide munitions and equipment to Israel as well as boost American forces in the region after the attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas, said the Pentagon, on Sunday.
"The United States government will be rapidly providing the Israel Defense Forces with additional equipment and resources, including munitions," said US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement.
The security assistance will begin moving on Sunday, said Austin and the Pentagon will be adding fighter jets to the region as well. Austin said he ordered moving a carrier strike group closer to Israel, which includes the Ford carrier and ships that support it.
Israeli media outlets citing health officials reported that the death toll in Israel after the attack by Hamas has crossed 700, as Israeli forces continue to battle with Hamas gunmen and find more bodies while clearing out communities along the border.
More than 2,100 people in Israel have been wounded so far.
Meanwhile, in Gaza, the Palestinian officials said that at least 370 people have been killed and another 2,200 injured after the fighting that began on Saturday.
United States President Joe Biden has ordered "additional support" for Israel after the attack by Hamas, said the White House said Sunday, without giving details.
"The President directed additional support for Israel in the face of this unprecedented terrorist assault by Hamas," the White House said in a statement.
This comes a day after a senior US official, as per reports, said that talks on supplying US military aid to Israel were underway.
In an update on Israel's retaliatory attacks, the Israeli army said it was sending in reinforcements against Hamas militants who were still on Israeli territory. "The enemy is still on the ground" in Israel, military spokesman Daniel Hagari told reporters.
"We are reinforcing our forces, especially near the Gaza Strip," said Hagari, adding that the army has struck 800 Hamas targets in the coastal enclave.
The Israel Defense Forces named another 13 soldiers killed in southern Israel while fighting Hamas forces raising the total death toll of Israeli soldiers to 57.
The police have also named 34 officers, and the Shin Bet named five agents and veterans killed in the Hamas attacks.
Meanwhile, over 600 people have been killed across Israel. The Israeli government's press office also confirmed that at least 100 Israelis are currently being held captive in Gaza.
As of 5:00 pm (local time) at least 2,156 Israelis have been wounded and treated at hospitals, said the Israeli Health Ministry.
A French national has been killed in Israel while several others were missing, said Paris on Sunday. "We were saddened to learn of the tragic death of a compatriot in Israel in the context of the terrorist attacks," said the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre, as quoted by AFP.
At least Nepali students have died in the amid the conflict between Israel and Hamas. This comes after Nepal's Minister of Foreign Affairs Narayan Prakash Saud said that 11 students were missing and while four have sustained injuries and receiving treatment at the local hospital, in a statement on Sunday.
According to reports, the students were working in Israel to support their families back in Nepal.
London police said Sunday that they had boosted patrols across parts of the city following the attacks on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
"We are aware of a number of incidents... in relation to the ongoing conflict in Israel and the border with Gaza," the Metropolitan Police said on social media.
"The Met has increased policing patrols across parts of London in order to provide a visible presence and reassurance to our communities," it said.
Source: AFP
Click here to read more...
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated his calls for peace and urged Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas and refrain from harming civilians. "There is no good in (attacking) civilians," said Erdogan as the all-out war raged around Gaza.
He added, "We are ready to do everything to reduce the tensions... We invite all the actors to support peace."
Out of the 265 Nepali students in Israel, 11 are missing while four have sustained injuries and receiving treatment at the local hospital said the Nepal's foreign minister, in a statement on Sunday.
Nepal's Minister of Foreign Affairs Narayan Prakash Saud took to X and said, "265 Nepali students are participating in Israel's learning and earning program, sponsored by the Israeli government..."
"According to the latest update from the Nepali Embassy, Kibbutz Alumim is in close proximity to the Gaza area...out of the 17 Nepali students studying in that area, 2 have been confirmed safe, while 4 have sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment at a local hospital."
He added, "Unfortunately, the status of the remaining 11 individuals is uncertain as they are out of contact, raising concerns about potential casualties."
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that officials are "actively working" to verify reports that several Americans may have been killed during the Israel-Hamas conflict. They also working to verify reports that some Americans may have been taken hostage.
"We have reports that several Americans may be among the dead," said Blinken, adding that if those reports are accurate, the US will play a major role to secure their release.
However he stressed that he did not want to get ahead of the facts and said, "We have reports we need to verify."
"Any American anywhere who's being detained or held hostage - that's going to be a priority for the scope of this administration," said the top American diplomat.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday and reiterated Kyiv's support for Israel amid the attack by Hamas.
"I spoke with Netanyahu to affirm Ukraine's solidarity with Israel, which suffers from a brazen large-scale attack, and to express condolences for the multiple victims," said Zelensky, adding that "we also discussed the attack's ramifications for the security situation in the region and beyond."
The German government on Sunday (Oct 8) said that it is reviewing its hundreds of millions of euros of aid for Palestinians following the biggest attack on Israel in almost 50 years by Palestinian militant group Hamas.
The country's Development Minister Svenja Schulze said the government had been careful while checking that the money was being used for peaceful ends but these attacks on Israel "mark a terrible fracture".
"We will now review our entire engagement for the Palestinian territories," she added.
An estimated 800 supporters of Israel gathered at Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate on Sunday (October 8) to show their solidarity with the Jewish state, one day after it came under attack by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.
Hezbollah supporters waved flags during a rally in support of Palestinian militants in Gaza in Beirut's southern suburbs.
“We salute all our beloved Palestinian resistance factions in Palestine no matter to whom they belong, and they are all united in the resistance, we tell those that the nation is with you, our heart, minds, souls, our history and guns and rockets, and all that we have, is with you, because we are the resistance that was founded originally for you and for Palestine and Jerusalem,” Hezbollah Senior Official Hashem Safieddine said.
President Ebrahim Raisi said Sunday that Iran supported the Palestinians' right to self-defence and accused Israel of being a danger to the region.
"Iran supports the legitimate defence of the Palestinian nation," Raisi said, quoted by state television.
"The Zionist regime (Israel) and its supporters are responsible for endangering the security of nations in the region, and they must be held accountable in this matter."
Gaza death toll in war with Israel rose to 370, the health ministry in the Palestinian enclave said as Israel launched air strikes on Hamas targets for second day in a row.
The Hamas-controlled ministry said "370 civilians were killed and another 2,200 injured" in the violence.
US 'likely' to give details on new military assistance for Israel later Sunday, said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
"We're looking at specific additional requests that the Israelis have made. I think you're likely to hear more about that later today," Blinken told CNN.
"President (Joe) Biden's direction was to make sure that we're providing Israel everything it needs in this moment to deal with the attacks from Hamas."
#WATCH | Ambassador of Israel to India, Naor Gilon says, "Israel never asked for anyone to come and fight for us. We fight our own fights. We don't want other people to fight our fights. It's true that Americans are helping us with supply, ammunition because we manufacture… pic.twitter.com/EllmG7xpYG— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2023
#WATCH | Tel Aviv: Spokesperson, Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Major Libby Weiss says, "The widespread support we are seeing is the result of the horrors that everybody saw yesterday...When women, children & elderly people are dragged across the border and when young people at the… pic.twitter.com/343mOlVOnD— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2023
The Gaza Energy Authority, which is Operated by Hamas, has announce that all Power Transmission Lines into the Gaza Strip from Israel have been halted.
The Israeli Ministry of Education has announced that Nationwide School Closures will continue into Monday and Tuesday.
Two Ukrainians have died during the latest escalation of the Israel-Palestinian conflict, a spokesperson for Ukraine's foreign ministry told AFP Sunday.
"We have confirmed information about the deaths of two Ukrainian women in Israel. Both citizens had been living in the country for a long time," Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said, adding the consulate was in touch with the victims' relatives.
Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma tweets, "As per the latest information and through the efforts of MEA and our Indian mission, our 27 citizens from Meghalaya, who were stuck in the war conflict zone of Israel and Palestine have safely crossed the border into Egypt." pic.twitter.com/CF67vMyvdT— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2023
IDF fighter jets just struck Hamas terrorist targets in Gaza that were used to attack Israel.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 8, 2023
We will continue to protect Israeli civilians.
The death toll in Israel has surpassed 600, whereas over 100 people were held as "prisoners" by the militant group Hamas, the Israel government said.
A London-born man who was serving in the Israeli army died on Saturday on the Gaza border, his family said, and another British man is missing, Israel's embassy in London said on Sunday.
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi spoke Sunday with leaders of Palestinian militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad, official media said, a day after Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel.
"Raisi discussed the developments in Palestine in separate phone calls with Ziyad al-Nakhalah, secretary general of the Islamic Jihad Movement, and Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the (Hamas) political bureau," state news agency IRNA reported, without giving further details.
The Polish Air Force will send 3 C-130H Hercules transport planes for the operation.
Poland will also help evacuate other EU citizens, and foreigners who want to leave the country.
The security cabinet voted on Saturday night to put the country officially at war, and it can carry out “significant military activities,” Prime Minister Netanyahu's office announced.
Last night, the Security Cabinet approved the war situation and, to this end, the taking of significant military steps, as per Article 40 of Basic Law: The Government.— Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) October 8, 2023
The Israeli death toll has surpassed at least 400, as per local media reports. More than 2,000 have also been injured.
Israeli authorities have identified 44 servicemen and servicewomen and 30 security service members killed since Hamas attacked Israel early Saturday.
The security service members who died were police and border officers and members of Israel's National Counter Terror Unit, the Yamam.
Israelis at a rave party near Gaza border, who had gone missing have now appeared in Netivot area in Israel, said a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) posted from handle @MarioNawfal.
The post says that these Israelis, tens of them, were partying in an area which was one of the first locations to come under attack from Hamas.
🚨BREAKING: Tens of Israelis who were at the rave party and went missing, have now appeared in the Netivot area in Israel.— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 8, 2023
The rave party in the desert near the Gaza border was one of the first locations to be attacked by the Hamas paratroopers that entered Israel yesterday.… pic.twitter.com/tyLrPIlkfx
Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit on Sunday was travelling to Moscow to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in light of the Israel-Palestine situation. A spokesperson of the Cairo-based league of Arab states has said that Gheit will discuss the "ongoing escalation in the Gaza Strip".
Reuters has reported that Israeli tanks have been seen moving near the country's border with Lebanon. Lebanese political and militant group Hezbollah has already targeted sites within Israeli control and Israel military has retaliated.
Hezbollah said on Saturday that it was in "direct contact" with Palestinian groups. It termed Hamas' attack on Israel a "decisive response to Israel's continued occupation and a message to those seeking normalization with Israel."
Israel has deployed tanks even in its southern regions which close to Gaza Strip.
Israel Army Spokesperson Daniel Hagari has said that hundreds of Palestinian gunmen have been killed till now. Israel has been carrying out airstrikes on Gaza. This has killed more than 300 Palestinians and also destroyed buildings tunnels and even houses of Hamas officials.
Israel vs Hamas war top developments: Casualties rise amid efforts to diffuse situation
Civilians on both sides of the conflict are living in fear as fighters clash. Almost the whole world has appealed both, Israel and Palestine for calm but it has not, at least till now, resulted in stoppage of fighting...Read More.
Air India has said that it has suspended its flights to and from Tel Aviv till October 14. The airline spokesman said that the step has been taken keeping safety of passengers and crew in mind.
Pope Francis has urged all sides to end conflict between Israel and Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.
"War is a defeat, only a defeat. Let's pray for peace in Israel and Palestine," said the Pope in his weekly address in St Peter's Square.
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has gone in a huddle with military chiefs at IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv, sad his office. The PM is assessing security situation.
WION spoke with a Gaza resident who is staying abroad. He said that he was unable to contact his family members due to electricity and internet outage. When he was able to, his family told him that 'unprecedented fight' has erupted between Israeli forces and Hamas.
"It was a tough night," said the man.
He further said that five residential towers in the area where his family lives collapsed due to bombing and air strikes by Israeli air force.
Hezbollah supporters back Hamas operation in Gaza
The health ministry in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza Strip has said that the death toll has risen to 313, reported AFP. The Hamas controlled-ministry said another 1990 people have been wounded.
IDF has released names of 26 soldiers killed in fighting in southern Israel. The list has been published in Hebrew on the IDF website.
The names in the list are as follows, according to a report in Times of Israel.
Col. Jonathan Steinberg, (42)
Col. Sahar Machluf (36)
Maj. Chen Buchris (26)
Maj. Chen Buchris (26)
Cpt. Adir Ovadi (23)
Cpt. Yotam Ben Bassat (24)
Lt. Or Moses (22)
Lt. Yiftah Yaabetz (23)
Lt. Menashe Yoav Maliev (19)
Lt. Or Yosef Ran (29)
Lt. Or Yosef Ran (29)
Lt. (res.) Ido Edri (24)
2nd Lt. Adar Ben Simon (20)
2nd Lt. Adar Ben Simon (20)
2nd Lt. Yanai Kaminka (20)
Sgt. First Class Amir Fisher (22)
Staff Sgt. Ofir Tzioni (21)
Staff Sgt. Omri Niv Feirstein (20)
Staff Sgt. Yuval Ben Yaakov (21)
Staff Sgt. Ido Harush, a soldier in the 7th Armored Brigade
Staff Sgt. Ido Harush, a soldier in the 7th Armored Brigade
Sgt. Or Asto (21)
Sgt. Ofek Rosental (20)
Sgt. Eden Alon Levi (19)
Sgt. Idan Alon Levi (19)
Cpl. Dvir Lisha (21)
Cpl. Guy Bazak (19)
Cpl. Netanel Yang (20)
Cpl. Adi Gurman (19)
Pvt. Neria Aharon Nagiri (18)
Pvt. Naama Buni (19)
Lebanese political and militant group Hezbollah has taken responsibility for targeting three Israeli sites in Shebaa Farms. Hezbollah launched missiles and artillery. Hezbollah considers Shebaa Farms as an Israeli-occupied territory. The three sites that were targeted were: the Radar site, the Zabdin site and the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site. Hezbollah released a statement accepting the responsibility for the attack.
Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has said that it has retaliated against Hezbollah attack.
"In response to a Hezbollah attack from Lebanon into Israel, IDF Artillery struck targets in the area. An IDF UAV also struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the area of Mount Dov. The IDF has taken preparational measures for this type of possibility. We will continue to operate in all regions and at any time necessary to ensure the safety of the Israeli civilians," IDF posted on X.
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has hinted his countrymen that the present conflict will be a long and difficult war. His words came forth during a televised address on Saturday night (local time). During his address, Netanyahu assured that Israeli army would use all of its strength to destroy Hamas capabilities and "take revenge".
“This war will take time. It will be difficult.” he warned.
Israel shielding skies with Iron Dome defence system. What is it and how does it work?
The defence system uses radar to detect incoming projectiles, such as rockets or mortar shells. After detection, the radar tracks the incoming threat and continuously updates its position. Read More.
Israel embassy in the US has said that 100 Israeli soldiers and civilians have been kidnapped in the ongoing escalation of violence. The embassy posted on X (formerly Twitter).
🚨 Operational Update: pic.twitter.com/hJlnftPmJN— Embassy of Israel to the USA | #IsraelUSA75 (@IsraelinUSA) October 8, 2023
In a show of solidarity following the devastating Hamas attack, the Israeli flag adorns Berlin's Brandenburg Gate. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz shares an image of the gate on X, accompanied by the message: "Expressing our support for Israel."
In Solidarität mit #Israel.— Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) October 7, 2023
In solidarity with #Israel. pic.twitter.com/HxVAYA5aUd
The health ministry in Gaza, controlled by Hamas, has reported 256 Palestinian casualties and 1,788 injuries within the Gaza Strip. The majority of these casualties appear to have occurred as a consequence of Israel's retaliatory airstrikes.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have claimed responsibility for the deaths of numerous Palestinian militants both within Israel and during airstrikes in Gaza, reported the Times of Israel.
The Health Ministry has provided an update on the count of Israeli casualties admitted to hospitals as a result of the Hamas attack, which now stands at 1,864 individuals. Within this total, there are presently 19 individuals in critical condition, 326 with severe injuries, and 359 in a moderate condition. Furthermore, there are 821 individuals with minor injuries, 20 individuals receiving treatment for traumatic stress, and an additional 223 individuals under medical observation.
The Israel Defence Forces have initiated artillery attacks in Lebanon in response to recent gunfire directed into Israeli territory, reported BBC.
Germany and France are ramping up security measures around Jewish synagogues, schools, and landmarks in the aftermath of the surprise attack carried out by the Palestinian extremist group Hamas against Israel. Germany is bolstering police protection for Jewish and Israeli institutions, especially in response to some pro-Palestinian supporters celebrating the attack in the streets of Berlin. In France, particular attention is being given to reinforcing security at Jewish synagogues and schools situated in various cities throughout the nation.
Israeli security personnel continue to comb through communities in southern Israel in pursuit of Palestinian militants who infiltrated from Gaza in a remarkable attack on Israel last Saturday. While an unspecified count of terrorists have been apprehended or neutralised by security forces, others have managed to return to Gaza with hostages, including women, children, and elderly individuals.
Hamas spokesperson Ghazi Hamad, as reported by Hebrew media and cited by the BBC, has disclosed that Iran offered support to the Palestinian terror organisation for its surprise multi-front attack on Israel last Saturday. This unprecedented assault resulted in the deaths of 300 Israeli civilians and security personnel, with over 1,000 individuals sustaining injuries. Moreover, the attack led to the abduction of an unspecified number of individuals, including women, children, men, the elderly, and soldiers, who were taken from southern Israel into the Gaza Strip.
Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kumar Dahal 'Prachanda' strongly denounced the Hamas assault on southern Israel. In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), he expressed his firm condemnation of the terrorist attack in Israel that occurred earlier in the day. He also conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the injured Nepali nationals and other innocent victims, along with their families, during this critical time.
I unequivocally condemn the terrorist attack in Israel this morning. Nine of the Nepalis have been reportedly injured. At this critical hour, I extend my heartfelt sympathies to injured Nepalis and other innocent victims and their families.— ☭ Comrade Prachanda (@cmprachanda) October 7, 2023
The Israeli military has reported that a substantial count of Israeli civilians and soldiers, encompassing women, children, the elderly, and individuals with disabilities, are currently in the custody of the Palestinian militant faction, Hamas. According to BBC, Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, a military spokesperson, revealed that some of them are believed to have lost their lives. Additionally, several online videos have surfaced, providing visual evidence of individuals in Hamas' captivity. One verified BBC video shows a truck traversing through crowds in the Gaza Strip, presumably transporting Israeli hostages.
China expressed profound unease regarding the recent sharp increase in hostilities between Israel and the Palestinians, appealing to all parties involved to exhibit composure. The Chinese foreign ministry stated, "China is deeply troubled by the ongoing rise in tension and violence between Palestine and Israel." Beijing urged "all relevant parties to maintain a state of calm, exercise restraint, implement an immediate ceasefire, safeguard civilian lives, and prevent any further worsening of the situation." Additionally, the Israeli army reported that over 200 Israelis lost their lives in a sudden, extensive assault by the Palestinian militant organisation Hamas on Saturday.
The Israeli military has announced that it is initiating attacks on Hamas terrorist group's facilities within the Gaza Strip.
Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, Senate Democrats are urging the prompt approval of President Joe Biden's nominee, Jack Lew, to serve as the next ambassador to Israel. On the other hand, Republicans, particularly Senator Ted Cruz from Texas, have signalled their intent to potentially obstruct Lew's confirmation due to their disagreements with the Biden administration's approach to Israel.
The Metropolitan Police in London has announced heightened patrol efforts in response to reports of people celebrating the Hamas attack on Israel. Hamas launched a new operation on Saturday morning (Oct 7), sending fighters across the border and launching thousands of rockets. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that the group would face unprecedented consequences, and he also called up reservists in response to the situation. In light of these developments, the Metropolitan Police has increased its presence in London to monitor and address any potential incidents related to the ongoing conflict.
US President Joe Biden maintains his unwavering support for Israel in the wake of unprecedented attacks by Palestinian militants against Israeli civilians and military personnel on Saturday. In a multi-pronged assault, Hamas militants infiltrated at least 22 Israeli locations, resulting in the deaths of civilians and soldiers and the abduction of hostages to Gaza, all while launching a barrage of rocket attacks.
Biden said, "This is not a moment for any party hostile to Israel to exploit these attacks for their own advantage." He reaffirms that his administration's commitment to Israel's security remains steadfast and resolute, assuring, "We will always stand by Israel."
In a series of posts on X, he reiterates, "We will ensure that they receive the necessary assistance for their citizens and can continue to defend themselves," as stated in a video shared on X.
In response to the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel on Saturday morning, Air India has chosen to cancel its scheduled flight from Delhi to Tel Aviv on October 7th, as well as the return flight. The airline has made this decision to ensure the safety of both passengers and crew members. According to an official statement by Air India, they are offering full support to passengers, addressing their specific requirements during this time.
The United Nations Security Council has announced an urgent session scheduled for Sunday (Oct 8) in response to the recent violence in the Middle East. This decision comes in the wake of a lethal attack by Hamas militants on Israel, resulting in a tragic loss of a minimum of 300 lives and leaving more than 1,400 individuals wounded. The council will convene on Sunday at 3 pm local time (1900 GMT) to deliberate on "the Middle East situation, including the Palestinian issue," as conveyed in a statement released on Saturday. Brazil, currently presiding over the UN Security Council, declared its intent to convene this meeting in light of the escalating violence.