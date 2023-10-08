Hamas vs Israel war LIVE: US will send munitions to Israel, boost forces in region, says Pentagon

Israel-Palestine conflict: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel is in a state of war following a surprise attack by Gaza militants on Saturday (Oct 7) morning. The attack involved the firing of several rockets and the infiltration by Hamas terrorists into Israel through various means, including land, sea, and air via paragliders. Israeli officials reported a death toll of at least 300 people, with thousands more wounded. Throughout the day, fighting persisted, with Tel Aviv and other areas experiencing fresh rocket attacks in the evening. In Gaza, the Palestinian health ministry reported hundreds killed and thousands injured as Israel conducted airstrikes and engaged in ground clashes with Hamas fighters. Hamas claimed to have captured numerous Israelis, including soldiers, videos showed some of these dramatic captures, which were also acknowledged by Israel's military, besides some barbaric actions.

