London Police step up patrols to check show of support for Hamas, bid to intimidate Jews

London police said Sunday that they had boosted patrols across parts of the city following the attacks on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

"We are aware of a number of incidents... in relation to the ongoing conflict in Israel and the border with Gaza," the Metropolitan Police said on social media.

"The Met has increased policing patrols across parts of London in order to provide a visible presence and reassurance to our communities," it said.

Britain's interior minister Suella Braverman said there should be "zero tolerance for anti-Semitism or glorification of terrorism on the streets of Britain".

"I expect the police to use the full force of the law against displays of support for Hamas, other proscribed terrorist groups or attempts to intimidate British Jews," Braverman wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

There was visible security around one synagogue in northwest London, an AFP journalist saw.

The flare-up of violence began with a massive rocket barrage and ground, air and sea offensive on Saturday that Israel's army said had killed more than 600 Israelis and wounded over 2,000, with soldiers and civilians taken hostage.

Police in Germany and France also said they had reinforced security around synagogues and Jewish schools and monuments, with some supporters of the Palestinians taking to the streets of Berlin to celebrate the attack.

"We are aware that the ongoing conflict may lead to protests over the coming days. We will ensure that an appropriate policing plan is in place," the Met said.

