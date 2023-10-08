Israel shielding skies with Iron Dome defence system. What is it and how does it work?

After a shocking attack including launch of thousands of rockets and infiltration into south Israel by the Hamas terrorists, Israel made counterstrikes in Gaza. This brazen attack has sent ripples of concern throughout the region and the world. Many voices are now raising questions about the efficacy of Israel's Iron Dome missile defence system. The Iron Dome is a land-to-air missile defence system developed by Israel to intercept and destroy short-range rockets and artillery shells fired at Israeli population centres from Gaza, Lebanon, and other nearby hostile areas. It was first deployed in 2011 and has since been used to protect Israeli cities and towns from rocket attacks.

How the Iron Dome system works

The system is equipped with missile-defence batteries capable of protecting against mortar attacks and rockets, similar to those launched from Palestinian territories, within a radius of approximately 40 miles from the battery location.

These mobile batteries can be strategically relocated to respond to changing threat scenarios.

The system uses radar to detect incoming projectiles, such as rockets or mortar shells. After detection, the radar tracks the incoming threat and continuously updates its position.

Interception

If the system determines that the incoming projectile poses a threat to populated areas, it launches an interceptor missile to intercept and destroy the threat in the air. The launcher has 20 such interceptor missiles.

The interceptor missile is highly agile and is designed to collide with the incoming projectile, neutralising it before it can reach its intended target.

The Iron Dome system can also calculate where the intercepted projectile's debris will fall, ensuring that any remaining fragments do not cause harm to people or property on the ground.

The Iron Dome has been credited with successfully intercepting a significant number of incoming rockets and mortar shells, helping to protect Israeli civilians from the threat of rocket attacks.

It is considered one of the most advanced and effective missile defense systems in the world for countering short-range threats.

The development and deployment of the Iron Dome have been a significant part of Israel's efforts to enhance its national security and protect its population from rocket attacks launched by militant groups in the region. The missile intercepts the incoming rocket by detonating in close proximity to it.

The Iron Dome was created through a collaboration between Israel's Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. and Raytheon Technologies Corp. In 2021, it underwent testing in Guam by US forces who were worried about potential threats from China.

Earlier this year, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his reluctance to support any plans to send the Iron Dome system to Ukraine for defence against potential Russian attacks. He cited concerns that such a move could lead to the system falling into the hands of Iran.