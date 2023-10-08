What is Hamas, the Palestinian group behind the surprise attack on Israel?

Hamas, or the Islamic Resistance Movement, launched a sudden and significant attack on Israel on Saturday (Oct 7), marking one of the most serious escalations in the enduring Israel-Palestinian conflict.

To comprehend this development fully, it's essential to know the nature and history of Hamas, its objectives, and its position on the global stage.

The genesis of Hamas

Hamas was established in 1987 during the first Palestinian Intifada, a period marked by widespread uprisings against Israeli occupation.

Rooted in the Islamist ideology of the Muslim Brotherhood, which emerged in Egypt during the 1920s, Hamas garnered support and backing from Shiite Iran, reported Reuters.

Hamas in power

Hamas gained control of the Gaza Strip in 2007 after a brief and violent civil conflict with forces aligned with Fatah, a rival Palestinian movement led by President Mahmoud Abbas.

This internal strife further deepened divisions between the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, where President Abbas is based and leads the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

Hamas's control of Gaza followed its victory in the 2006 Palestinian parliamentary elections, which have not been repeated since.

This electoral win was followed by accusations and counter-accusations of conspiracy and coup attempts by both Hamas and President Abbas's faction.

A history of conflict

The Israel-Hamas conflict has been characterised by recurring cycles of violence. Hamas has consistently refused to acknowledge Israel's existence and has been vehemently opposed to the Oslo peace accords, negotiated between Israel and the PLO in the mid-1990s.

Hamas maintains an armed wing known as the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, responsible for launching attacks, including sending gunmen and suicide bombers into Israel.

These actions are framed by Hamas as acts of resistance against Israeli occupation. Although Hamas's founding charter in 1988 called for the destruction of Israel, its leadership has occasionally proposed a long-term truce with Israel, known as a "Hudna" in Arabic, in exchange for a Palestinian state on land occupied by Israel in the 1967 war.

However, Israel has viewed these proposals with scepticism, often regarding them as tactical manoeuvres rather than genuine peace efforts.

Hamas carries the designation of a terrorist organisation by multiple entities, including Israel, the United States, the European Union, Canada, Egypt, and Japan.

It forms part of a regional alliance alongside Iran, Syria, and the Shi'ite Islamist group Hezbollah in Lebanon, all of which broadly oppose U.S. Middle East policy and the state of Israel.

While Gaza serves as Hamas's primary base of power, the organisation enjoys support across Palestinian territories. Its leadership is geographically dispersed across the Middle East, with key figures residing in countries like Qatar.

The recent surprise attack launched by Hamas into Israel underscores the enduring complexities and challenges within the Israel-Palestinian conflict, characterised by a multitude of actors, deep-seated grievances, and conflicting ideologies.

(With inputs from agencies)